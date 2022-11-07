UAE’s ‘Create Publishing’ initiative aims at 100 new titles for the local publishing

On the sidelines of the Sharjah Book Fair, the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth has launched a new initiative entitled “Create Publishing” that aims to enrich the publishing and local content industry in the country. The initiative aims at 100 books (500 copies) for each title within various literary, intellectual and cultural fields with United Printing Press during 2023.



The initiative was launched by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, on Monday in the presence of a large gathering of writers, publishers, and industry representatives.



The “Create Publishing” initiative is part of a broader strategy under the title “Ibdaa” or “create”, through which the Ministry aims to enhance the cultural and creative industries sector in the UAE, and focus on talented and creative people in various creative fields.



The initiative targets 500 writers and 100 publishing houses, and supports creatives, writers, and publishing houses in the country.



The initiative especially focuses on new writers, and researchers to continue creative production by providing them with a conducive environment and developing effective plans to market their works. The initiative will encourage production of books by organizing a range of activities and events accompanying many important cultural events held locally, regionally and internationally.



Minister Al Kaabi said: “The newly launched Ibdaa initiative comes in line with the National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries (Creative UAE), where we seek to support talented and creative people in various fields. Create Publishing aims to strengthen the publishing industry in the country as a fundamental pillar to support writers and publishers, their projects, and providing value addition to libraries with high-quality books to enhance the knowledge and culture of society.”



“The UAE enjoys a strong presence in the field of publishing. It has the required infrastructure and talent for publishing to thrive. Through this initiative, we hope to contribute to the continuity of the book industry and provide the public-sector employees in the field as well as other specialists and publishers with the necessary facilities to produce high-quality books to enable the UAE continue as a leader in the field,” she added.





On the sidelines of the event, Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, and Ali Saif Al Nuaimi, Director General of United Printing Press, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which the latter will print 50,000 copies of a hundred books (with 500 copies per title) within various literary, intellectual, and cultural fields in coordination with the Ministry of Culture and Youth.



The Ministry has developed an integrated plan for the implementation of the initiative. Publishers and writers will be offered support for the publishing and printing of their books. Office spaces will be provided to the relevant associations across various emirates.



The Ministry will also host writers in its programs and activities, local exhibitions and international participations, in addition to promoting their books through the Ministry's communication channels.

As a support to publishing houses and authors, 50 copies of each book will be provided to the author and 300 copies to publishing houses for sale through various outlets in the country. These titles will also be presented at local and international book fairs and the remaining copies of the books will be distributed to government, private, and university libraries.

