Graffiti artist Banksy reveals painting in war-torn Ukraine

World-renowned graffiti artist Banksy has unveiled his latest artwork on a shelling-damaged building in Ukraine.

Shared on Instagram, the graffiti depicted a gymnast performing a handstand in the Ukrainian city of Borodyanka, one of the places that faced severe Russian shelling and strikes.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Similar murals have been spotted across Ukraine and shared on social media, although it has not been confirmed by Banksy.

A second piece not confirmed by Banksy, also in Borodyanka, depicts a man resembling Vladimir Putin being thrown on his back during a judo match with a young boy.

The Russian president is reportedly a judo black belt and is known to admire martial arts.

A third painting, also unclaimed but reminiscent of Banksy’s work was spotted in Irpin, another Ukrainian town devestated by shelling.

The painting depicted a dancer jumping over a gaping hole on the side of a building, performing with a neck brace.

The Bristol-born artist, who keeps his identity a secret, is known for his political and social graffiti work.

Works by Banksy, known for their distinctive style, irreverent humor and thought-provoking themes, have been found on walls, buildings and bridges from the West Bank to post-Hurricane Katrina New Orleans.

Read more:

White House hails Ukraine’s ‘extraordinary victory’ in Kherson

Far-right Poles have Ukraine on their minds at annual march

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hails ‘historic day’ as forces enter Kherson