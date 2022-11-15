Succession’s Brian Cox, scholar Reza Aslan among names revealed for Emirates lit fest

Star of HBO’s Succession Brian Cox and renowned religious commentator Reza Aslan are among the names revealed for this year’s Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in Dubai.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Organizers unveiled the lineup of more than 250 prominent writers and thinkers at a ceremony in Dubai’s newest library, the Mohamed Bin Rashid Library in al-Jaddaf.

The 15th edition of the festival will be held from February 1 to 6 at the Intercontinental Festival City and across the creek at the new library, with the two venues connected by an Abra boat ride.

Other notable speakers include bestselling British novelist Jeffrey Archer, poet and author Lemn Sissay, Irish novelist Cecelia Ahern, Indian politician and writer Shashi Tharoor, and prolific fiction writer Alexander McCall Smith.

Also making an appearance are Malaysian journalist and activist Marina Mahathir, Bahraini poet Qasim Haddad, and Emirati writer Maisoon Saker al-Qassimi, 2022 winner of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award.

The diverse lineup of international creative talent is made up of more than 50 different nationalities.

“We are overjoyed at the amazing line-up we have secured to celebrate our 15th Year, welcoming old friends and new,” said Ahlam Bolooki, Festival Director for the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in a statement.

“We are so proud of what has been achieved in that time,” Bolooki added.

Over the years, the festival has welcomed nearly 1,700 writers to Dubai, and has developed into an eagerly-anticipated exhibition of literary expertise.

The weeklong event will be crammed full of various events including talks, competitions, and workshops.

Tickets start at AED 25, and can be purchased on the festival’s official website where the full lineup of speakers can also be found.

Selected events will also be streamed online after the main festival has finished.

Read more:

Culture is a prerequisite for peace in the world: UAE Minister Noura Al Kaabi

French author Annie Ernaux wins Nobel Prize for Literature for autobiographical work

Emirates Literature Foundation releases sessions from Litfest 2022 edition on YouTube