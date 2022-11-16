Sharjah Art Foundation launches fifth edition of Focal Point Art Book Fair

Sharjah Art Foundation has announced the program for the fifth edition of Focal Point, an annual art book fair showcasing independent bookmaking from the region and around the world.

The event takes place from November 25 to 27, 2022, at Bait Obaid Al Shamsi, a heritage house in Sharjah’s historical district.

Committed to expanding and experimenting with the medium of publishing, the three-day fair features a selection of printed material by artists’ presses, bookmakers, self-publishers, and non-commercial cultural producers as well as artist-made products, all available for purchase.

The event will feature more than 100 local and international publishers for book launches, talks, artists’ signings, workshops and musical performances.



Winners of the 2022 Publishing Grant will also be announced during the fair, and winning publications and research projects from the previous year’s grant cycle will be launched. This year, the Foundation will award a total of $30,000 to multiple grantees, and will also provide publishing and distribution support.

Inaugurated in 2018, Focal Point places a special focus on UAE-based publishers and functions as a critical space for knowledge sharing and community building.

The fifth edition of Focal Point consists of three main sections: International (works from art and independent publishers in the international art community); Edit (curated publications and special interest books not distributed by local retailers); and

Local (publications from within the UAE’s arts community).

Sharjah Art Foundation Publishing Grant

The Publishing Grant invites cultural producers in the following fields to submit project proposals: art and cultural scholars, translators, writers, editors, independent publishers and publishing houses, collectives and non-profit institutions. Projects should contribute to the production of original ideas and critical thinking and take an experimental and innovative approach to publishing.

The grant is committed to supporting printed matter that stands out for its intellectual, graphic and material qualities. While the final project must be presented in a printed format, an e-book version or digital reading component is encouraged.

