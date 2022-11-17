UAE-based Lebanese artist designs McLaren car livery for F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022

Lebanese artist Anna Maria Aoun based in the United Arab Emirates has designed the McLaren car livery for the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set to kick off on Thursday and run until Sunday, November 20 in the UAE capital city’s Yas Island.

“As a lifelong F1 fan, I never believed that I would one day have my artwork showcased at a Grand Prix – and it’s all thanks to Driven by Change,” the artist, who is also known as Anna Tangles, said in a statement on Thursday.

“I dedicate my spare time to training and encouraging other artists, particularly other Middle Eastern female creatives, to embrace their passion and skills, and so it’s a privilege to be a part of a community that supports the same ambition of empowering underrepresented artists in this way.”

Mirroring the spirit of the ‘Driven by Change’ initiative and building on the artist behind 2021’s livery, Rabab Tantawy, Anna left her full-time job to follow her dreams and dedicate her life to creating art.

The initiative features underrepresented artists across the world and offers creatives an unparalleled opportunity to leverage the global platform of motorsports to showcase their creative works.

“Driven by Change was designed to build legacy, and we could not be prouder that our 2021 artist, Rabab identified Anna to carry on that legacy of creativity and change. Anna embodies the Driven by Change ethos, and it’s great to see an original piece of her artwork have its time to shine on one of the world’s fastest-moving canvases,” John Beasley, Group Head of Brand Building at UAE-based consumer goods business BAT, said.

