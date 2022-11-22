Sharjah Museums Authority organizes exhibition on Emirati dagger craftsmanship
Sharjah Museums Authority is organizing an exhibition putting the generations-old craft of making traditional daggers under the spotlight and to showcase some of the magnificent daggers ever made by Emirati hands.
Titled ‘Dagger Craftsmanship in the UAE – A Craft of Authenticity and Creativity,’ the exhibition opened at the Sharjah Heritage Museum on Tuesday and will be open till May 24 next year.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The exhibition aims to introduce the public to the role of the Emirati family of Mohammed Hassan Al Naabi whose members have for generations worked in dagger and sword making years before the union of the country.
The exhibition will also explore a craft that was once a main source of income for some Emirati families and educate people about it while also emphasizing the importance of reviving and preserving it alongside other Emirati handicrafts that are integral part of the UAE’s cultural heritage.
Most common types of daggers, their designs and crafting process will be highlighted as part of the exhibition that will attempt revive the habit of adorning Emirati traditional costumes with daggers.
Daggers displayed as part of the exhibition, many of which were designed by members of Al Naabi family include two large daggers by Halima Abdullah Rashid whose family have long specialized in crafting swords and daggers, hence the name which is derived from the accuracy and creativity of dagger and sword craftsmen.
The first is a 24-K gold plated dagger with an image of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan that was awarded the largest dagger title by the Sea of Culture Foundation in 2018 in the Emirates National Records category of Community Service and Love of Country.
The second is a gold and silver plated dagger studded with turquoise and bears the image of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, which has also received the Emirates National Records award by the Sea of Culture Foundation, under the Community Service and Love category.
Other featured daggers include a gold-plated Shamali dagger depicting an image of late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on its handle and a Shamali dagger decorated with silver and an image of Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, as well as a Shamali dagger made of silver and adorned with the UAE flag and emblem.
A collection of tools belonging to Emirati craftsman Abdullah Rashid Al Naabi which he used for over 40 years at his home workshop in Dubai’s Al Rashidiya area to make daggers and swords that were sold in the region and across the world, will also be featured at the show.
Workshops
An array of events will be organized as part of the exhibition and continue throughout its duration.
These include dagger-making and decorating workshops, picture corner where people can take their pictures while wearing daggers, dagger shop, and live dagger-drawing by an artist on ground.
A workshop on December 14 supervised by artist Marwa Al Sharbini will introduce adult participants to the ‘Art of Ageing’ and a dagger-making workshop on February 11 will teach participants aged 13 to 17 years old how to hand-make daggers.
Organizing the exhibition follows numerous other exhibitions, public events, workshops and talks devised by the Authority to encourage the public to celebrate and reflect on the cultural history of the country including ‘The Emirati Burqa: An Intimate Object’ exhibition in 2017, ‘Harmony. Aesthetics of Ornamentation in Emirati Heritage’ exhibition in 2018, ‘Coffee in the Arabian Gulf’ exhibition in 2019, and ‘The Palm Tree: Pride and Generosity’ exhibition in 2021.
Read more: Sharjah Art Foundation launches fifth edition of Focal Point Art Book Fair
-
Sharjah Art Foundation launches fifth edition of Focal Point Art Book FairSharjah Art Foundation has announced the program for the fifth edition of Focal Point, an annual art book fair showcasing independent bookmaking from ... Art and culture
-
Sharjah Art Foundation names winners of Sharjah Film Platform 5 awardsThe Sharjah Art Foundation recognized outstanding films in the Experimental, Narrative and Documentary categories at the recently concluded Sharjah ... Art and culture
-
Sharjah International Book Fair opens under the theme ‘Spread the Word’Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, opened on Tuesday, the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book ... Art and culture
-
Sharjah museum showcases rare Quran manuscripts, Islamic calligraphyThe Sharjah Museums Authority is showcasing a number of rare Quran manuscripts and Islamic calligraphy from the Hamid Jafar Quran Collection at the ... Art and culture
-
Sharjah Art Foundation unveils inaugural season of five performances across EmirateFollowing the creation of its new Performance Department, Sharjah Art Foundation has announced its inaugural performances program — featuring five ... Art and culture
-
Renowned Iraqi Kurdish artist Ismail Khayat's exhibition open at Sharjah Art MuseumThe 12th edition of the annual ‘Lasting Impressions’ exhibition series featuring the works of renowned Iraqi-Kurdish artist Ismail Khayat opened on ... Art and culture
-
Sharjah Museums Authority marks nine decades of evolution in country’s aviation sceneNinety years ago on October 5, an HP42 airliner, called Hanno, made a landing in Sharjah from the UK on way to India carrying four passengers.To mark ... Travel and Tourism