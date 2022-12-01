President Macron presented with baguette at French embassy in Washington

French President Emmanuel Macron was presented with a baguette while speaking at the French Embassy in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

Stéphane Grattier, a baker at “Christophe Bakery,” handed it to him.

The baguette was already drawing worldwide recognition this week.

It is being added to the United Nations’ list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity.

UNESCO experts gathering in Morocco this week decided that the simple French flute - made only of flour, water, salt, and yeast - deserved UN recognition, after France’s culture ministry warned of a “continuous decline” in the number of traditional bakeries, with some 400 closing every year over the past half-century.

With the bread’s new status, the French government said it planned to create an artisanal baguette day, called the “Open Bakehouse Day,” to connect the French better with their heritage.

