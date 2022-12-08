Saudi Arabia launches ‘Culture and Green Future’ initiative

Saudi Arabia has launched the ‘Culture & Green Future’ initiative, which aims to enhance the role of culture and raise awareness of the centrality of culture in comprehensive and sustainable development and address its various challenges.

The initiative was launched by Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan, Minister of Culture and Chairman of the National Committee for Education, Culture and Science, in cooperation with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), reported the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



‘Culture & Green Future’ initiative announcement was made on the sidelines of the activities of the 23rd session of the Conference of Arab Culture Ministers, which was hosted by the Ministry of Culture in cooperation with ALECS on Wednesday in Riyadh, in the presence of ministers and officials from 20 Arab countries as well as the Arab League, and representatives of international, and regional organizations.

“The issue of culture and the green future comes in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Hence the Kingdom supports collective efforts to enhance knowledge, skills, and practices related to making the cultural sector more sustainable and environmentally friendly," the Minister of Culture said in a speech delivered during the conference.

The role of culture in shaping a green future and implementing the commitments of Arab countries to harness culture for sustainable development will be focused through the launch of the ‘Culture and Sustainability Report in the Arab World.’

The report will include five themes, including culture and sustainable development, knowledge transfer and exchange of experiences to create the green future, climate change and local cultural policies, sustainable and creative cities, and cultural solutions to ensure sustainability.

