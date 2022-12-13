Collection of artefacts never displayed outside of Oman before showcased in Sharjah

Sharjah Museums Authority is organizing the “Omani Civilisation: Origin & Development” exhibition in a first collaboration with the National Museum in the Sultanate of Oman with an aim to highlight the deep-rooted and strong cultural relations between the two countries.

The exhibition which will be held at Sharjah Archaeology Museum from December 2022 to June 2023 will feature a collection of over 100 artefacts that tell the story of the Omani civilization from the Stone, Bronze, and Iron Ages until the rise of Islam.

“The collection reveals the historical ties between the two countries, while shedding light on the life of the original inhabitants and settlers in the Arabian Peninsula,” said Manal Ataya, Director General of Sharjah Museums Authority.

Displayed objects include fishing gear, weapons, clay and stone pots, ornaments, stamps, farming equipment, and jewelry such as a rare golden necklace that date back to the period between 300 B.C. and 400 A.D.

The exceptional exhibition, the first of its kind for the National Museum of Oman, will shed light on the historical bonds that unite the two nations while also strengthening the partnership between Sharjah Museums Authority and the National Museum of Oman and bringing attention to the similarities between archaeological finds in Oman and those at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum.

Sharjah Museums Authority which under directions from Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, was established as an autonomous government authority in 2006, runs 17 museums across the emirtate.

The museums cover widely varied fields including Islamic art and culture, archaeology, heritage, science, marine life, as all as the history of Sharjah and aim to become a cultural beacon that enhances Sharjah’s identity locally and internationally.

The Sharjah Museums Authority contributes in nurturing a community aware of the museums’ importance as a cultural, educational, and enjoyable destination by delivering the highest museum standards to preserve collections & enhance an appreciation of culture and learning through exhibitions, educational, and community programs.

The National Museum in Oman was inaugurated in 2013 to showcase the Sultanate’s cultural heritage, both tangible and intangible, from the earliest evidence of human settlement in the Oman Peninsula through to the present day.

In fulfilling its cultural and humanitarian mission, the National Museum which houses more than 7,000 objects, aims to maintain a direct link between Omanis and their heritage, convey the importance of Oman’s cultural heritage to a domestic and international audience, and keep heritage relevant in the modern age.

