First reconstruction of 2,000 year-old Nabataean woman unveiled at Saudi’s AlUla
Saudi Arabia revealed a 3D reconstruction of the face of a Nabatean woman who lived some 2,000 years ago in Hegra in AlUla, the country’s first UNESCO world heritage site.
Archaeologists say the woman is named ‘Hinat’, and is believed to be a woman of wealth whose remains were found in a well-preserved tomb in Hegra, along with the remains of nearly 80 other people. They added that her skull and skeleton were more complete than the rest of the remains, which pushed them to use it to start the facial reconstruction project.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The reconstruction model will be put on display at the Hegra Welcome Centre in AlUla on Monday (February 6) under the supervision of The Royal Commission for AlUla.
The Nabateaens, an Arab civilization that arose centuries before Jesus, settled in Hegra in the first century BCE, after expanding south from Petra into what is now north-west Saudi Arabia, having amassed wealth as traders in frankincense, spices, and other luxury goods, a press release said.
“They’re still a fairly mysterious civilization to a lot of people and I hope that this project will enable people to engage with the faces, the characters, the story of the Nabataeans in a much deeper way than perhaps has previously been realised,” the facial reconstruction project lead at the commission, Helen McGauran said.
The team of archaeologists and other specialists gathered in London in 2019 to put together a character imagination for ‘Hinat’ and completed the 3D reconstruction in July 2020.
Read more:
In pictures: Here are 6 sites in Saudi Arabia on UNESCO’s World Heritage list
-
Retracing Arab footsteps: Nabatean ruins of Saudi ArabiaRevealer: Meda'in Saleh is perhaps the most important Nabataean site. The Nabataeans were an Arab people whose kingdom flourished throughout the 1st ... Programs
-
In pictures: Here are 6 sites in Saudi Arabia on UNESCO’s World Heritage listSaudi Arabia’s Hima Cultural Area, a mountainous area that is home to a large collection of rock art images dating back thousands of years, had been ... Features
-
Traveling to Saudi Arabia: Your guide to visiting the stunning ancient city of AlUlaDeep in the deserts of Saudi Arabia’s northwestern region lies the ancient city of AlUla. One of the Kingdom’s most touristic destinations, the region ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabia: Arts AlUla to launch exhibit in collaboration with Andy Warhol MuseumArts AlUla will launch an exhibition produced in a new collaboration with The Andy Warhol Museum on February 17 next year as part of the mega-festival ... Art and culture
-
AlUla: Birth of Arabian Leopards marks new milestone in push to restore biodiversityThe Royal Commission for AlUla in Saudi Arabia announced the birth of two female Arabian Leopard cubs, marking a new milestone in its quest to restore ... Gulf
-
AlUla releases 80 oryx, gazelles, ibex into native Saudi habitat to mark Wildlife DayThe Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) released 20 Arabian oryx, 50 sand gazelles and 10 Nubian ibex into their native habitat in the nature reserves of ... Gulf
-
AlUla is becoming a global cultural hub in Saudi ArabiaAn ancient city home to 200 thousand years of largely unexplored human history is rapidly emerging as a global cultural hub. That city is AlUla, ... Opinion