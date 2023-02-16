Director teases first look at Joker sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga

Director Todd Phillips teased the new Joker movie by sharing a still of costars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga on Instagram on Wednesday.

The image shows Phoenix and Gaga in character gazing into each other’s eyes.

Gaga is expected to play the role of Harley Quinn, the Joker’s sidekick and love interest.

The film is the sequel to the hugely successful Joker of 2019, and its expected release date in theatres is October 4 2024.

Zazie Beetz is expected to reprise her role as Sophie Dumond alongside Phoenix as the Joker.

Some reports, including the Hollywood Reported citing an unnamed source, suggest that the sequel will be a musical.

The first Joker film followed the story of failed comedian Arthur Fleck as his life spirals into chaos and he transforms into a fully-fledged supervillain.

It was wildly successful, grossing more than $1 billion – being the first R-rated film to do so.

The film was also critically acclaimed, garnering an 8.4 rating on the Internet Movie Database (IMDB).

Joker was nominated for 11 Oscars and won two: Best actor for Phoenix, and best original score for Hildur Guðnadóttir.

The sequel is titled Joker: Folie à Deux, after a French expression referring to a mental illness that effects two people at the same time.

Jacob Lofland, Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, and Harry Lawtey have reportedly been hired to appear alongside Phoenix, Gaga, and Beetz in undisclosed roles.

