Exploring contemporary art scene in Saudi Arabia: Discover 10 top artists

Saudi Arabia has a rich cultural heritage, and its contemporary art scene has been growing rapidly in recent years. The country is home to many talented artists who have been gaining recognition both domestically and internationally.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Here are 10 top artists, in no particular order, who call Saudi Arabia home.

Advertisement





1. Ahmed Mater

Ahmed Mater is a multidisciplinary artist and cultural producer based in Jeddah. He is known for his work that explores the intersection of faith and modernity in Saudi Arabia.

2. Abdulnasser Gharem

Abdulnasser Gharem is a conceptual artist who has gained international recognition for his works that often deal with social and political issues in Saudi Arabia.

3. Ayman Yossri Daydban

Ayman Yossri Daydban is a photographer and mixed media artist who explores themes of identity, memory, and nostalgia in his works. He is of Palestinian origin but was born and raised in Saudi Arabia.

4. Manal al-Dowayan

Manal al-Dowayan is a multidisciplinary artist who works across various mediums, including photography, sculpture, and installation. She often deals with issues related to gender, identity, and social norms in Saudi Arabia.

5. Shaweesh

Shaweesh is a visual artist and graphic designer who creates works that are often humorous and subversive. He is known for his mashups of pop culture icons and traditional Saudi imagery.

6. Rashed al-Shashai

Rashed al-Shashai is a painter and installation artist who explores themes related to social and cultural identity in Saudi Arabia. He often incorporates found objects and materials into his works.

7. Maha Malluh

Maha Malluh is a mixed media artist who often works with found objects, such as old cassette tapes and VHS tapes, to explore themes related to memory and nostalgia.

8. Dana Awartani

Dana Awartani is a mixed media artist who works across various mediums, including painting, sculpture, and installation. She often incorporates traditional Islamic motifs and techniques into her works. Awartani is also of Palestinian but born in Saudi Arabia.

9. Abdulaziz al-Tamimi

Abdulaziz al-Tamimi is a multidisciplinary artist who works across various mediums, including painting, sculpture, and installation. He often explores themes related to social and political issues in Saudi Arabia.

10. Abdullah al-Othman

Abdullah Al-Othman is a painter and installation artist who often deals with issues related to consumerism and mass culture in Saudi Arabia.

These artists represent the diverse and dynamic contemporary art scene in Saudi Arabia. Their works provide a unique and insightful perspective on the social, cultural, and political issues the country faces today. With increasing recognition both domestically and internationally, the Saudi art scene is sure to continue to thrive and grow in the years to come.

Read more:

Saudi sculptor steps into limelight as religious curbs ease

AlUla Arts Festival returns with Saudi Arabia’s first Andy Warhol exhibition

MDLBEAST Records to globally represent Saudi female DJ Cosmicat