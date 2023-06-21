Expo City Dubai’s Firdaus Orchestra celebrates World Music Day with tribute to Brahms
Firdaus Orchestra, an initiative by Expo City Dubai, is launching The Reinvent Series today – World Music Day – with a captivating 50-minute film featuring rearranged pieces by renowned German composer Johannes Brahms.
Aiming to bridge the gap between the past and present, The Reinvent Series by Firdaus Orchestra offers a unique platform for musicians to reimagine and reinterpret classical compositions by legendary composers, infusing them with modern elements and diverse cultural influences. The Series’ debut sees the all-women orchestra perform four of Brahms’ timeless compositions: Hungarian Dance, Clarinet Quintet in B minor, Symphony #3 and Variations on a Theme by Haydn.
A.R. Rahman, Academy-award winning composer and Firdaus Orchestra mentor, said: “The Reinvent Series showcases the unique sound of the Firdaus Orchestra – a combination of classical and contemporary music, rooted in this region but international in outlook. With the Orchestra and the Firdaus Studio, Expo City Dubai has created a platform for artists to create and reinvent without limits, demonstrating the power of humanity. We are thrilled to announce this innovative new project on World Music Day.”
Monica Woodman, Firdaus Orchestra conductor, said: “World Music Day is an opportunity to experience the power of music, and it is a privilege to begin The Reinvent Series with Johannes Brahms, one of the greatest composers of the Romantic era. Adding Arabic instruments not only enhances the complexities of the piece, it also brings out the sound of the Firdaus Orchestra.”
The Firdaus Orchestra, developed exclusively for Expo 2020 Dubai and living on in legacy as part of Expo City Dubai, thrives on its cultural diversity, bringing together musicians from 25 nationalities.
The Reinvent Series featuring Johannes Brahms can be streamed Firdaus Orchestra’s YouTube channel from 2000 GST today (June 21, 2023).
