Abu Dhabi-based arts platform 421 presents summer program ‘Setting Suns’
Abu Dhabi’s independent platform, 421, dedicated to supporting emerging creative practitioners, presents its Summer 2023 Program: Setting Suns.
Running from June 21 until September 21, the program invites the community to embrace the natural rhythm of the season and collectively discover new forms of self-expression through an engaging public program that invites the community to participate in homecooking sessions, performance and movement workshops and the annual Summer Club. The public is also invited to reflect on personal and collective histories through a a film screening program of award-winning new works produced and directed by filmmakers based in the UAE.
Running in tandem with and continuing with the exhibitions Nasir Nasrallah: Poetic of Machines and SYNTHESIS: 2023 MFA Graduate Show, the public programs this summer season focus on collective sharing, performance, movement cooking, encouraging engagement with different forms of creativity.
In September, the program will see the opening of a solo exhibition for Artistic Development Program participant Asma Belhamar and group exhibitions curated by Curatorial Development Program participants Ritika Biswas and Paribartana Mohanty.
Designed for children of all backgrounds and interests, the 421 Summer Club offers a diverse range of workshops that encourage artistic expression and foster creative experimentation. The bi-monthly Performance Co/Labs, led by UAE-based performers for the community, offer an afternoon of music and exercises that invigorate the mind and the body.
The program also features a series of home-cooking workshops led by homegrown chefs, offering a taste of traditional recipes and a joyful culinary experience.
A weekend film screening program will celebrate the art of Arab short films and explore creative and artistic expression through personal and collective histories.
