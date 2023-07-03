Sharjah Art Foundation announces Summer School for children, adults

Sharjah Art Foundation’s Summer School for Children and Adults offers a wide range of educational and engaging activities this summer. Taking place from July 8 to August 28, 2023, the program will enhance the artistic and crafting skills of the participants who will learn first-hand from experienced artists through technical courses and workshops.

Offered in English and/or Arabic, the sessions will be conducted at multiple venues across Sharjah, including The Flying Saucer, Collections Building, and Sharjah Art Institute as well as the Foundation’s Art Centers.

The workshops will be led by locally-based artists and cultural practitioners. Through collaborations with different universities, the program also brings together senior art students who will host some workshops that will provide the participants with a unique learning experience.

Learning Program for children, families

Tailored for children aged 6 to 15 with their family members, the program includes workshops on different painting techniques, digital art, photography, leatherworking, paper making, repurposing fabric, sculpture, pottery, and other learning activities related to art techniques and theories. The workshops will take place across Sharjah City and Art Centers in Al Hamriya, Al Dhaid, Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, and Al Madam.

Course for Young Adults: Art in depth

This four-week intensive course for young adults aged 15 to 18 is designed to build a strong foundation in art theory and provide techniques and tools for different art forms, such as drawing, painting, sculpture, pottery, graphic design, jewellery and fashion. Through presentations, group discussions and personalized feedback from the artist-instructors, participants can practice and hone their skills.

Learning program for youth, adults

Designed for participants aged 17 and older, the workshops provide concepts, theories, tools and techniques that will help develop their artistic skills and critical thinking on visual culture, curatorial studies and writing.

Early learning program

Children aged 3 to 5 are encouraged to develop their artistic and sensory skills through a series of workshops for the little ones, including storytelling and map colouring. These workshops take place on the last Mondays of June, July, and August 2023.

The Foundation is committed to making its programmes inclusive and accessible with workshops or courses designed for people of all ages and abilities.

