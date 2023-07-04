Noura Al Kaabi visits UAE’s ‘Aridly Abundant’ show at Venice Architecture Biennale

Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State, visited the “Aridly Abundant” exhibition held at the UAE National Pavilion at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition at La Biennale di Venezia, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.



During her visit to the exhibition in Venice curated by Faysal Tabbarah, Al Kaabi was briefed on the artwork and exhibits reflecting the architectural possibilities of reimagining arid landscapes as spaces of abundance. This is explored through the integration of land-based knowledge and contemporary technology within the arid landscapes of the UAE, with a specific focus on the desert plateau, wadis, and coastal plains in and around Al Hajar Mountains.



During the visit, Noura Al Kaabi emphasized that the UAE is committed to supporting international exchange and cooperation in various fields.



The UAE also actively participates in international platforms that showcase its success story, cultural heritage, and facilitate interaction between its creatives and their counterparts around the world.



“The UAE Pavilion has successfully showcased the country’s unique creative sector while promoting our values and vision across various fields during the International Architecture Exhibitions at La Biennale di Venezia. Over the past 12 years, through high-quality exhibitions, we have shared the stories of the UAE and captured the world's attention, drawing attention to our accomplishments,” the minister said.



For the 2023 exhibition, the UAE National Pavilion addresses the misconception that arid spaces are spaces of scarcity. The exhibition highlights thriving ecosystems that have always been present in the UAE and its surrounding areas, supported by land-based practices developed by inhabitants who understood and cherished the particularities of the land.



The exhibition aims to bring these practices to the forefront, as climatic conditions exacerbate the challenges associated with aridity around the globe. These practices have successfully supported life in water-scarce environments and can be adapted to other contexts, relieving the strain on natural resources and slowing the degradation of land.



Faysal Tabbarah, who was chosen as this year’s curator through an open call, worked on this project with his curatorial research team consisting of American University of Sharjah (AUS) alumni.



The UAE National Pavilion is commissioned by the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and supported by the Ministry of Culture and Youth, with a permanent pavilion at the Venice Biennale’s Arsenale – Sale d’Armi.

