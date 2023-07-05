Sharjah Art Foundation to stage major show from collection exploring concept of home
The most extensive presentation of works from the Sharjah Art Foundation Collection to date opens on July 15, 2023, following its debut at Deichtorhallen Hamburg in November 2022.
For its presentation in Sharjah iteration, ‘In the Heart of Another Country’ has been reimagined to include new acquisitions and restored works, many of which are on view for the first time.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Spanning all six galleries in Al Mureijah Art Spaces, the exhibition features over 150 works by more than 60 artists across three generations, and is on view through September 24, 2023.
Over the past three decades, Sharjah Biennial and Sharjah Art Foundation have provided an internationally recognized platform for artists underrepresented in the global art canon, while offering perspectives from across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Through these years, the Foundation has established an archive of contemporary thought and form generated by artists through commissions and exhibitions, performances and conversation and its public collection of modern and contemporary art.
This exhibition identifies key themes evident throughout the collection and brings them together in an exploration of artists whose work engages with concepts of longing, belonging, and rootedness.
Through three thematic chapters, the exhibition examines the increasingly mutable notion of home. The artists herein have traversed migratory routes from South and West Asia, through Africa and the Caribbean, and many now live in dispersed sites, far from where they first believed that they belonged.
Tracing a travelogue through multiple sites, histories and geographies that link the ethnic Global Majority, ‘In the Heart of Another Country’ displays a re-imagining of a once colonized world, exploring the politics of place and placelessness through myriad art forms and genres, including painting, portraiture, architecture, and abstraction, from the 20th Century to the present.
Recently restored installations are displayed alongside contemporary acquisitions, narrating a communal story of kinship amongst artists — one often developed against a backdrop of political turmoil and social unrest.
Drawing inspiration from the late artist and author Etel Adnan’s landmark memoir, ‘In the Heart of the Heart of Another Country’ (2004), the exhibition charts sentiments of longing, memorial and homecoming though a constellation of artworks that unfold across borders, both real and imagined.
From the tessellating architectural structures conceived by Saloua Raouda Choucair to the sensuous abstraction found in the paintings of Huguette Caland, these forms convene in space and in dialogue with the arched architectures of Sonia Balassanian, whose work is being presented at the Foundation for the first time. A significant geometric abstraction by Marcos Grigorian is shown alongside Adam Henein’s delicate drawings on papyrus. In between these visual journeys are extensive presentations of the reconfigured body, as seen in self-portraits by Rasheed Araeen and Amal Kenawy, whose evocative images reveal the possibilities of distinguishing the self and the other.
Questions of nationalism, space, and refuge emerge in an illuminating work by Halil Altindere and in the textured seascape of Minam Apang.
Through the gathering of these forms and stories, a sensory choreography emerges—one that emphasizes the affinity of belonging to a collective diasporic imagination. Here, home is seen as a proposition—a site of becoming, albeit one constantly subject to interpretation and interrogation.
Alongside ‘In the Heart of Another Country,’ Sharjah Art Foundation will offer a series of workshops inspired by the artists featured in the exhibition as part of its Learning Program this summer as well as a public closing event reflecting on the themes of the exhibition with key scholars and academics.
Organized by Deichtorhallen Hamburg and Sharjah Art Foundation, the exhibition is curated by Dr Omar Kholeif, Director of Collections and Senior Curator, Sharjah Art Foundation.
Read more:
Noura Al Kaabi visits UAE’s ‘Aridly Abundant’ show at Venice Architecture Biennale
Abu Dhabi-based arts platform 421 presents summer program ‘Setting Suns’
Sharjah Art Foundation announces Summer School for children, adults
-
Sharjah Art Foundation announces Summer School for children, adultsSharjah Art Foundation’s Summer School for Children and Adults offers a wide range of educational and engaging activities this summer. Taking place ... Art and culture
-
Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’ at Heart of SharjahThe Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), has announced the opening of the ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim,’ an exclusive ... Travel and Tourism
-
Sharjah converts ‘Kalba Ice Factory’ building into cool art spacesSharjah Art Foundation (SAF) has completed the planned transformation of Kalba Ice Factory, an abandoned 20,000 sq. meter industrial site on the ... Art and culture
-
Noura Al Kaabi visits UAE’s ‘Aridly Abundant’ show at Venice Architecture BiennaleNoura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State, visited the “Aridly Abundant” exhibition held at the UAE National Pavilion at the 18th International ... Art and culture
-
Haroon Mirza: Using light and sound as aesthetic formIshara Art Foundation recently hosted a talk in Dubai with the UK based artist-composer Haroon Mirza, as part of its current exhibition, ‘Notations on ... Art and culture
-
Abu Dhabi-based arts platform 421 presents summer program ‘Setting Suns’Abu Dhabi’s independent platform, 421, dedicated to supporting emerging creative practitioners, presents its Summer 2023 Program: Setting Suns.Running ... Art and culture