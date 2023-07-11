The UAE Pavilion at Expo unveils two inspiring storytelling publications

The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is proud to announce the release of two new publications that focus on human-centric storytelling, and relevant stories of the UAE to elevate collective sense of humanity and ambition and foster a sense of community, highlighting its people and its experiences to connect and inspire.

“Dreamers: Where Land Meets Sea” is an imaginative storybook that takes young readers on a journey through inspiring and lighthearted stories of six real-life “Dreamers,” innovators, and academics from across the UAE that are dedicated to nurturing UAE’s natural environment.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The second book “UAE Pavilion: Land of Dreamers Who Do,” is hand-sewn by world-renowned publisher, Assouline, highlighting the immersive guest experience presented at Expo 2020 Dubai and the story of the Pavilion’s development, honoring creatives from across the UAE and around the world, and to commemorate the UAE’s participation in the recent Expo 2020 Dubai and Expo Floriade 2022.

The publications focus on human-centric storytelling, and relevant stories of the UAE to elevate collective sense of humanity and ambition and foster a sense of community, highlighting its people and lt’s experiences to connect and inspire.

“Dreamers: Where Land Meets Sea” book takes young readers on a journey through in-spiring stories of six real-life ‘Dreamers’: Noura Al Mansoori, NYUAD; Dr. Tarifa Al Zaabi, ICBA; Yazen Al Kodmani, Emirates Biofarm; Ramie Murray, Dibba Bay; Manea Al Kaabi, Hatta Honey; and Arabella Willing, Emirates Nature-WWF. Their innovative work spans diverse fields, inspiring a deep appreciation for sustainability, environmental conservation, and the UAE’s rich natural heritage.

The book is written for young readers aged 6 to 9 years old, with English and Arabic availa-ble in the same physical publication. It also includes an activity page for children to imagine their future in protecting the environment, encouraging them to take an active role in creating a more resilient future. The book is written by Maryam al Dabbagh, a writer and cultural consultant born and raised in the UAE, and is illustrated by Emirati artist and illustrator Aysha Al Hamrani, also known as Mnawra, and printed in the UAE.

“UAE Pavilion: Land of Dreamers Who Do” offers a unique and remarkable record of the UAE Pavilion experience in Expo 2020 Dubai, allowing readers to relive and immerse them-selves in the beauty, simplicity, and natural diversity of the UAE.

The publication brings to life the immersive guest experience presented at Expo 2020 Du-bai and the story of the Pavilion’s development, honoring creatives from across the UAE and around the world who contributed to bringing the story of the UAE’s rapid transformation and journey of its Dreamers, from founding to the present day, to life.

The “Land of Dreamers Who Do” embodies the values of ambition, humanity, authenticity, openness, optimism, and resilience, which are reflected throughout the book. It also pays homage to the stunning architectural design by Santiago Calatrava, whose iconic building was inspired by the falcon in flight.

The “UAE Pavilion: Land of Dreamers Who Do” book is the first Assouline publication to be scented. The book is imbued with the bespoke “Desert of Dreams” scent that was created for the UAE Pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai guest experience.

Read more:

Expo City Dubai’s Firdaus Orchestra celebrates World Music Day with tribute to Brahms

Emirati writer Ali Abu al-Reesh launches book on Expo 2020 Dubai