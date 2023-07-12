Theme
Milan Kundera, Czech-born writer and author of the novel “The Unbearable Lightness of Being.” (Social media)
Milan Kundera, author of ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being,’ dies aged 94

Reuters, Prague
Czech-born writer Milan Kundera, author of the novel “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” has died, public broadcaster Czech Television reported on Wednesday. He was 94.

Kundera won accolades for his style depicting themes and characters that floated between the mundane reality of everyday life and the lofty world of ideas.

He was born in the Czech city of Brno but emigrated to France in 1975 after being ostracized for criticizing the 1968 Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia.

