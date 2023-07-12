Milan Kundera, author of ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being,’ dies aged 94
Czech-born writer Milan Kundera, author of the novel “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” has died, public broadcaster Czech Television reported on Wednesday. He was 94.
Kundera won accolades for his style depicting themes and characters that floated between the mundane reality of everyday life and the lofty world of ideas.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
He was born in the Czech city of Brno but emigrated to France in 1975 after being ostracized for criticizing the 1968 Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia.
Read more: Italian artist Pistoletto’s ‘Venus of the Rags’ installation destroyed by fire
-
Italian artist Pistoletto’s ‘Venus of the Rags’ installation destroyed by fireAn open-air installation of “Venus of the Rags,” one of the most famous works by top Italian contemporary artist Michelangelo Pistoletto, has been ... Art and culture
-
Noura Al Kaabi visits UAE’s ‘Aridly Abundant’ show at Venice Architecture BiennaleNoura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State, visited the “Aridly Abundant” exhibition held at the UAE National Pavilion at the 18th International ... Art and culture
-
Mystery solved: Wastewater testing chemicals turn Venice’s Grand Canal greenThe spectacular transformation of a stretch of Venice’s Grand Canal to fluorescent green was due to fluorescein, a non-toxic substance used for ... World News