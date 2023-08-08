15th Abu Dhabi Art to showcase 92 galleries from 30 plus countries

Organized by Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the 15th edition of Abu Dhabi Art will host the largest fair to date by showcasing 92 galleries from more than 31 countries, strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading global destination for arts and culture, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO).



Taking place from November 22-26 , 2023, at Manarat Al Saadiyat, the art fair is a culmination of Abu Dhabi Art’s year-long visual arts program and plays a vital role in the burgeoning art scene of the West Asia, North Africa and South Asia (WANASA).



Abu Dhabi Art’s annual fair is an important cultural platform for West Asia. With 37 new and 55 returning galleries, this year’s edition spotlights diverse geographies alongside curated exhibitions and commissions, positioning itself as a place of discovery for global art histories. The fair remains committed to welcoming diverse curatorial perspectives, embedding itself in the community, and paying an integral part in the art ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.



The 92 participating galleries represent countries from around the globe – including, for the first time, galleries from Georgia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, and Chile.



Dyala Nusseibeh, Director of Abu Dhabi Art, said: “This year’s Abu Dhabi Art represents a significant moment in the fair’s history due to its sheer size, with double the number of galleries participating since its early days. We are delighted to be able to attract such a diverse range of artists and galleries from around the world, in part thanks to the important contribution and research of our global gallery repre-sentatives. The presence of so many new galleries at the fair signifies how dynamic the local and regional art market has become over the last 15 years. By working closely with curators, gallery representatives, galleries and artists, we are also ensuring that our gallery presentations offer unparalleled access to art histories and research, ensuring visitors have the opportunity to better understand these wide-ranging global positions.”



Representing some of the participating galleries this year are: Maneli Keykavioussi, who will focus on South America with participating galleries including Dan Galleria, Pablo Goebel Fine Arts, Praxis, Galeria La Cometa and Casa Zirio; visiting professor Riccarda Mandrini focusing on sustainability with participating galleries including Kó, LIA RUMMA, THK Gallery, and ADN Galleria; Founder and Director of Le Violon Bleu Gallery Essia Hamdi, who will focus on female artists from the Ar-ab world with galleries including Agial Art Gallery, Galerie Krinzinger and Wadi Finan Art Gallery; and Chris Wan Feng -- who will bring together galleries that reflect on Hong Kong’s historical and contemporary art landscape, including Rossi & Rossi, and HANART TZ.



Chris Wan Feng, Curator, Art Critic and gallery representative for the participating Hong Kong galleries, said: “I am honored to be invited to curate the Hong Kong Focus sector of the Abu Dhabi Art Fair this year, where we will present for the first time in the Middle East a great selection of modern and contemporary art from Hong Kong, reflecting its unique and rich historical context, and the exciting contemporary art scene taking place now in the region. I am confident that the encounter and exchange with the audience of the Abu Dhabi Art Fair will further develop and strengthen our art dialogue between the two regions.”



Among the 37 new galleries that will be present at the fair this year are LIA RUMMA (Italy), De Sarthe (Hong Kong), Leo Gallery (Hong Kong), and Pablo Goebel Fine Arts (Mexico).



Abu Dhabi Art will also welcome back 55 galleries who have partici-pated in previous editions. Returning galleries include: Gallery Isabelle Van Den Eynde (UAE), Sean Kelly (USA), Hakgojae Gallery (South Ko-rea), Mazzoleni (Italy), HANART TZ Gallery (China), and Galerie Krinzinger (Austria), among many others.



The Modern & Contemporary section of the fair will see 41 participating galleries including Rossi & Rossi (Hong Kong), Selma Feriani Gallery (Tunisia), and Bernier/Eliades (Greece).



The 2023 Visual Campaign Artist is Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim (represented by Lawrie Shabibi Gallery in Dubai), whose work is heavily inspired by a deep love for the environment and natural beauty of his birthplace, Khorfakkan -- nestled between the Gulf of Oman and the Hajar Mountains. The Visual Campaign Artist for the program is tasked with creating the fair’s visual campaign, and the chosen images are then used across marketing materials and to define the identity of the fair.



Abu Dhabi Art will continue to announce details of the fair’s programmes and events in the coming months.

