Saudi artist Zahrah AlGhamdi awarded Hayy Jameel Façade Commission

Saudi contemporary artist, and Professor of the Visual Art and Design and Faculty Member at the University of Jeddah Zahrah Al Ghamdi has been chosen as the winner of the 2023-24 Hayy Jameel Façade Commission.



Al Ghamdi was chosen by an international jury for her proposed work, ‘The Cell, characterized by her signature use of materials and the unique way in which her work responds to the site. Zahrah’s design of the façade will be presented to the public in December this year.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Born in Al Bahah, Saudi Arabia, 46-year-old Al Ghamdi, stands as a fusion of contemporary artist and esteemed academic, renowned for her exploration of memory and history intertwined with traditional architecture. Her artistry unfolds as intricate narratives of cultural identity, memory, and loss, manifesting in meticulously crafted site-specific works composed from earth, clay, rocks, leather, and water.



In her capacity as an Associate Professor of Visual Art and Design at the University of Jeddah, Zahrah infuses her unique artistic insights and experiences into a nurturing educational journey for her students.



The jury also opted to award a Jury Special Mention to three of the shortlisted proposals from Basmah Felemban, Abeer Sultan and Mubarak Mah, and Sarah Al Abdali in recognition of their originality and bold vision.



Annual program



The Hayy Jameel Façade Commission is an annual program that gives one artist or collective the opportunity to develop a major public work for the 25-meter ‘canvas’ on the front of the building — a feature integral to the architectural intent.

The current edition of the commission was awarded to artist Mohammad Alfaraj and his piece ‘The Face of the City, – on view until December 2023.



This year, the Façade Commission’s jury included Saudi artist Manal Aldowyan; Deputy Director (Arts) at Art Jameel Nora Razian; Curator (International Art) at Tate Modern Nabila Abdel Nabi; and long-time Chair of Modern and Contemporary Arts at The Met Museum, Sheena Wagstaff.

Read more:

Advertisement

Nasir Nasrallah’s ‘Poetic of Machines’: An ongoing communication between real, unreal

15th Abu Dhabi Art to showcase 92 galleries from 30 plus countries