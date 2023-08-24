Influential Iranian filmmaker, writer Ebrahim Golestan dies at 100

Prominent Iranian filmmaker and writer Ebrahim Golestan has died in Britain, his family said. He was 100.
Golestan was an influential figure in Iran during the 20th century who was widely celebrated as a pioneer of modern Iranian cinema.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Father, you’re gone. Goodbye!” his daughter Lily said in an Instagram post late Wednesday.
Golestan was born in October 1922 in the southern city of Shiraz.
He set up Iran’s first film studio in 1957 where he shot his first feature film “Brick and Mirror”, an epic indictment of Iranian society.
In 1974, he presented his movie “The Ghost Valley’s Treasure Mysteries” based on a novel he wrote criticizing rapid modernization under the Shah’s rule.
Throughout his career, he published several novels and short stories which were often influenced by the works of US writers, including Ernest Hemingway and William Faulkner.
Golestan moved to England shortly after the 1979 Revolution in which Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was overthrown.
He appeared in a 2022 documentary “See you Friday, Robinson” with French movie director Jean-Luc Godard discussing their views on the filmmaking industry.
His son Kaveh was a prominent photojournalist who was killed in landmine explosion in northern Iraq in 2003.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Kambuzia Partovi, Iranian film writer-director, dies of COVID-19
-
Iranian director dedicates Marrakech film festival win to ‘all women of Iran’Iranian director Emad Aleebrahim Dehkordi won the Etoile d’Or top award at the Marrakech International Film Festival late Saturday for his debut ... Entertainment
-
Venice Film Festival: Two jailed Iranian filmmakers vow to keep creatingTwo jailed Iranian filmmakers have issued a defiant challenge to authorities in Iran, vowing in a message to fellow cineastes at the Venice Film ... Middle East
-
Award-winning dissident Iranian film-maker Jafar Panahi arrested: MediaDissident Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who won a Golden Bear at the Berlin film festival in 2015, has been arrested by authorities, the Mehr news ... Middle East
-
UN experts demand ‘immediate release’ of Iranian dissident filmmakerUN rights experts voiced alarm Tuesday at reports that imprisoned dissident Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Nourizad was so ill he risked “serious ... Middle East
-
Coronavirus: Kambuzia Partovi, Iranian film writer-director, dies of COVID-19Movie director Kambuzia Partovi, who scripted the only Iranian film to win a Golden Lion in Venice, died on Tuesday of the novel coronavirus, the ... Coronavirus
-
Berlin’s Golden Bear for film critiquing Iranian death penalty wins“There Is No Evil,” a study of capital punishment filmed in secret defiance of Iranian government censorship by director Mohammad Rasoulof ... Entertainment
-
Cannes demands release of jailed Iranian film director RasoulofThe Cannes Film Festival called Thursday for the “immediate and unconditional release” of the Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, who was ... Entertainment
-
Kurdish film director dies in car crash 2 days after release from Iranian jailKurdish film director Rahim Zabihi and his brother Kaywan died following a tragic car accident after their vehicle caught fire in the Nizro district ... Middle East
-
Iranian Berlin Film Festival winner summoned for 1-year prison term: LawyerA lawyer for Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, who just won the Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear, says he’s been summoned to serve a ... Middle East