Egypt inaugurates newly restored 16th Century Ottoman mosque at Cairo citadel
Egypt has inaugurated a newly restored Ottoman mosque, built by the 16th century governor Suleyman Pasha al-Khadim, that lies within the citadel that has dominated Cairo’s skyline for centuries.
The mosque, with 22 green-tiled domes and minbar (prayer niche) inlaid with renowned Iznik tiles, is Cairo’s earliest Ottoman mosque, built in 1528 A.D., eleven years after the Ottoman army under Sultan Selim conquered Egypt from the Mamluk empire.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The 2,360-sq. meter mosque complex lies on the site of the Fatimid-era tomb of Sayed Sariya, built in 1140 A.D. and which still survives.
“To distinguish the Ottoman mosques, the minaret is usually pencil-shaped,” said Mostafa Waziri, head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities. “The mosque consists of the prayer area, the vicinity, the Fatimid cemetery and the Kuttab (Quran school).”
The mosque, known as the Suleyman Pasha al-Khadim mosque and also the Sariya mosque, is inside Cairo’s citadel. The citadelwas built by the Muslim general Salah al-Din after he conquered Cairo from the Fatimids. A few years later Salah al-Din went on to conquer Jerusalem from the Crusaders.
The restoration took five years under the supervision of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities and the military’s Arab Organisation for Industrialisation.
Read more: Egypt displays trove of newly discovered ancient artifacts at Saqqara near Cairo
-
New highways in Egypt carve into Cairo’s historic City of the Dead cemeteryThe cane chairs and umbrella still stand in the courtyard of Hussein Omar’s family mausoleum, where his grandmother came every morning for 19 years ... Middle East
-
Egypt displays trove of newly discovered ancient artifacts at Saqqara near CairoEgypt on Monday displayed a trove of ancient artifacts dating back 2,500 years that the country’s antiquities authorities said were recently unearthed ... Art and culture
-
Egyptian mummies of kings and queens paraded through Cairo on way to new museumA grand parade conveyed 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies in special capsules across the capital Cairo on Saturday to a new museum home where they can ... Variety
-
Egypt to move 22 ancient mummies across Cairo in majestic parade to new museumA grand parade will convey 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies in specially designed capsules across the capital Cairo on Saturday to a new museum home ... Middle East