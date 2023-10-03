Dubai Design Week evolves, expands its program for its ninth edition

Dubai Design Week returns to its home in Dubai Design District (d3) from November 7-12, 2023, with more events, exhibitors and visitors anticipated than ever before, reports Emirates News Agency (WAM).



The free-to-attend event will host its most diverse program of events and activities, including exhibitions, new commissions, pop-ups, talks, workshops, as well as other innovative design projects and experiences.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A key feature of this year’s program will be large-scale outdoor installations with a focus on how design, science, and technology can converge to reclaim materials of our past, as well as reimagine new forms that foster sustainable practices with immersive public interventions made from materials such as palm leaves, loofah, sugar, and paper pulp, with 3D printed architecture at the forefront.



The event aims to attract more than 150,000 visitors to d3’s global creative hub, including architects, designers, thought leaders, influencers and public audiences from the region and around the world, further cementing Dubai’s position as the design and creative capital of the Middle East and a UNESCO City of Design.



Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of d3, part of TECOM Group, said, “Creative industries are not solely engines of economic growth – they shape societies and identities. By focusing on this intersection, Dubai has forged a formidable platform fueling creative innovation, collaboration, and opportunities. Through Dubai Design Week, we look forward to providing a platform for extraordinary talent hailing from d3 and the UAE, the broader region, and beyond, to exhibit their work and influences globally. This year, as always, talent will embrace our call to Rethink the Regular and springboard brilliant ideas, creations and perspectives that show us where the creative compass points. Dubai Design Week is an integral part of d3’s lively autumn calendar which reflects our vision to secure a sustainable, resilient creative economy.”



Natasha Carella, Programming Director for Dubai Design Week, commented, “Building on the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, this year’s Dubai Design Week has evolved into the most innovative edition of the festival to date. Our programme has been developed in partnership with d3 for both the design community and the general public alike. We aim to foster a dialogue around sustainability through engaging and thought-provoking initiatives and focus attention on how different practices can converge to look at sustainability, which we see as pivotal for the future of the design industry.”



Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said, “Design plays a pivotal role in expanding the horizons of design and innovation locally, regionally and globally and is a key pillar of our strategic roadmap, and we are dedicated to providing ongoing support to nurture creativity and the inspiring individuals driving it forward. This all falls in line with our responsibility towards the cultural and creative industries in the emirate as we aim to foster the growth of the creative economy and cement Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. Dubai Design Week serves as our annual tribute to the world of design and the designers who shape it, and we are proud to be continuously supporting such an inspiring initiative.”

Advertisement

Read more:

421 Arts Campus explores connection between humanity, nature during Fall 2023 program

New commissions by Lubaina Himid, Magda Stawarska debut at Sharjah Art Foundation

Perform Sharjah offers new performance experiences across the city