Abu Dhabi-based 421 organizes ‘Palestinian Cinema Days,’ amplifies Palestinian voices

The Abu Dhabi-based arts campus 421 has organized Palestinian Cinema Days, a four-day film program from October 26 to 29, with the proceeds from the program going to the Emirates Red Crescent campaign ‘Tarahum - for Gaza.’



“We at 421 Arts Campus are devastated by the tragic and ongoing crisis in Gaza. As a cultural institution that values artistic practice as a means for social inquiry and transformation, we believe it is crucial to emphasize Palestinian voices at this moment. We encourage our community to take part in a four-day film program that brings to the forefront stories, heritage, and identity of the Palestinian people,” the press statement from 421 said.

The arts campus, said it will also accept in-kind donations which can be dropped off at 421 throughout the film days from 10 am to 9 pm. This includes canned foods, hygiene products, children’s items, and women’s items.



The Palestinian Cinema Days will include feature length-films in the documentary and narrative genres by Palestinian filmmakers and directors based around the world. Presented in collaboration with Reel Palestine and Cinema Akil, the Palestinian Cinema Days champion independent and alternative cinema.



Screenings during the film week will take place in 421 Art Campus’ outdoor plaza from 7:00 pm onwards every evening.



Films are accessible to all audiences and include subtitles in English and Arabic where applicable. Unless otherwise stated, films are appropriate for audiences of all ages.

