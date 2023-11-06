Dubai Opera to bring together world of opera, ballet for spectacular new season
Dubai Opera is set to captivate audiences with a spectacular lineup of events that will bring together extraordinary talents from the world of classical music and dance for M Premiere’s Classical 2023-2024 Season.
The 2,000-set center in Downtown Dubai will host the highly anticipated Dubai Opera Ball on November 18, presented in collaboration with Mundus Gala and the Dresden Opera Ball.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The evening will feature an array of exceptional performers, including the Russian soprano Aida Garifullina, the celebrated Italian tenor Riccardo Massi, the rising Italian soprano Anastasia Bartoli, and the Russian mezzo-soprano Vasilisa Berzhanskaya, renowned for her impressive vocal range.
The Janoska Ensemble from Austria, the ballet star and Premier of the Bolshoi Theatre, Denis Rodkin, and the jazz maestro Igor Butman will also grace the stage, along with ‘The Northern Sinfonia Orchestra,’ conducted by the accomplished Italian music director Fabio Mastrangelo.
Following the Opera Ball, some of the star performers will offer individual performances.
Garifullina, lauded as “one of the most exciting opera divas of today and tomorrow” by maestro Plácido Domingo, will present her first solo concert in the UAE on November 19 at Dubai Opera.
On November 20, ballet enthusiasts can look forward to a breathtaking performance by the ballet superstar Denis Rodkin, Premier of the Bolshoi Theatre.
He will be joined by friends from the renowned Bolshoi, Mikhailovsky, and Teatro alla Scala dance troupes. Together, they will present iconic masterpieces such as the Adagio from the ballet Raymonda, Pas-de-deux from the ballet Don Quixote, Dying Swan, Carmen, and many more.
Read more:
Dubai to host 2024 World Cities Culture Summit – first time in the MENA region
AlUla Wellness Festival reflects growth of yoga, meditation in Saudi Arabia
Abu Dhabi-based 421 organizes ‘Palestinian Cinema Days,’ amplifies Palestinian voices
-
Dubai-based Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with resort in Maldives to produce biofuelLootah Biofuels has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts to produce and supply biodiesel and provide waste ... Economy
-
What are the 4 issues to be debated and addressed at COP28 in Dubai?Reduce emissions, eliminate fossil fuels, supply developing nations with the means for a just energy transition... Here’s a look at four highly ... Gulf
-
Pope Francis to spend 3 days in Dubai for COP28 climate conferencePope Francis said Wednesday that he will travel to Dubai for three days during the COP28 climate conference hosted there.Francis said during an ... Gulf