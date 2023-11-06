Dubai Opera to bring together world of opera, ballet for spectacular new season

Dubai Opera is set to captivate audiences with a spectacular lineup of events that will bring together extraordinary talents from the world of classical music and dance for M Premiere’s Classical 2023-2024 Season.

The 2,000-set center in Downtown Dubai will host the highly anticipated Dubai Opera Ball on November 18, presented in collaboration with Mundus Gala and the Dresden Opera Ball.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The evening will feature an array of exceptional performers, including the Russian soprano Aida Garifullina, the celebrated Italian tenor Riccardo Massi, the rising Italian soprano Anastasia Bartoli, and the Russian mezzo-soprano Vasilisa Berzhanskaya, renowned for her impressive vocal range.

The Janoska Ensemble from Austria, the ballet star and Premier of the Bolshoi Theatre, Denis Rodkin, and the jazz maestro Igor Butman will also grace the stage, along with ‘The Northern Sinfonia Orchestra,’ conducted by the accomplished Italian music director Fabio Mastrangelo.

Following the Opera Ball, some of the star performers will offer individual performances.

Garifullina, lauded as “one of the most exciting opera divas of today and tomorrow” by maestro Plácido Domingo, will present her first solo concert in the UAE on November 19 at Dubai Opera.

On November 20, ballet enthusiasts can look forward to a breathtaking performance by the ballet superstar Denis Rodkin, Premier of the Bolshoi Theatre.

He will be joined by friends from the renowned Bolshoi, Mikhailovsky, and Teatro alla Scala dance troupes. Together, they will present iconic masterpieces such as the Adagio from the ballet Raymonda, Pas-de-deux from the ballet Don Quixote, Dying Swan, Carmen, and many more.

Read more:

Dubai to host 2024 World Cities Culture Summit – first time in the MENA region

AlUla Wellness Festival reflects growth of yoga, meditation in Saudi Arabia

Abu Dhabi-based 421 organizes ‘Palestinian Cinema Days,’ amplifies Palestinian voices