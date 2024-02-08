‘Perhaps Here’ by Perform Sharjah features a marathon of short performances

Sharjah Art Foundation’s season of performance, Perform Sharjah, brings together 16 artists from diverse disciplines at ‘Perhaps Here,’ exploring the orbits of contemporary imagination through a variety of live performances including eight new commissioned productions.

Over three days from February 9 -11, 2024, the event will take place in Majlis Al Sheikh Mohammed and the rooms of Bait Al Serkal — the nineteenth-century heritage house near the port in the center of Sharjah’s historic neighborhood.

Borrowing its title from Khulood AlMu’alla’s fourth book of poetry, this event will feature artists from diverse disciplines who will share their works with the public. In line with the book’s title in Arabic, ‘Rubbama Huna,’ which could be interpreted as ‘something may be here,’ ‘Perhaps Here’ invites audiences to experience something that could either be intellectual, emotional or aesthetical in nature.



Theater makers, installation, and video artists as well as poets and writers will be performing their works simultaneously on repeat throughout the evening in a marathon of artistic productions. Audience members can select three short shows [20 minutes each] to attend per night. The performances are as follows:

‘Mostaqbalna’ by Andeel

The performance in Arabic commissioned and produced by Sharjah Art Foundation tells a story about a charismatic CEO of famous startup Mostaqbalna when he announces the launch of its latest high-tech products to enthusiastic audiences, loyal customers, reporters and rivals. The attending audience will have the opportunity to try out one of the company’s most innovative products — the non-racist gun.

‘Pen Pals’ by Ala Younis

Launched in Abu Dhabi in 1979, the children’s magazine Majid garnered widespread readership throughout the Arab world. A regular feature included a section with black-and-white photographs of readers alongside brief biographical sketches, indicating their willingness to be a pen pal or to assume a role as one of ‘Majid’s Agents.’



Ala Younis juxtaposes the Pen Pals’ information with drawings sent to the magazine by its readers to create objects with autobiographical associations. These objects reflect the solidarity cultivated through paper-dependent transactions.



The performance in Arabic is commissioned and produced by Sharjah Art Foundation.

‘The Making of ‘ by Taus Makhacheva

The artist revisits, compares and subverts how her late grandfather Rasul Gamzatov (1923–2003), a prominent Soviet poet, is remembered. Developed in collaboration with choreographer Anna Abalikhina, the performance tackles genealogies through various forms of appearances—historical figures, shadows, ghosts, outlines and silhouettes.



The performance is in English and is commissioned and produced by Sharjah Art Foundation.

‘A Thousand White Plastic Chairs’ by Lawrence Abu Hamdan

This spoken word performance accompanied with live music draws its scenography from the system of simultaneous translation deployed during the Nuremberg trials (1945–1946).

Lawrence Abu Hamdan re-performs the asymmetry between the speed of the technology, which allowed words to travel through copper cables at 4600 m/s, and the human mind’s ability to process what it sees and stores of a given event.



The performance examines the inextricable relation between testimony and technologies of dissemination and distortion.

The performance is in English and is commissioned and produced by Sharjah Art Foundation.

‘Access/Misalignment’ by Mahmoud Tarek

This live video performance (with no dialogue) presents collated visual segments based on a dream sequence, underscored by sounds sampled from locations that appeared within the recurring dream, accompanied with live drumming.



The video footage crystallizes the dream tale through symbolic iteration emphasized by sound, integrating the viewer into the experience.

‘Melek—Mashaa’ by Marwa Arsanios

Departing from a reflection on the etymology of the Arabic word Melek [property], Melek—Mashaa is a continuation of the ongoing project ‘Who is Afraid of Ideology? Part 4: Reverse Shot,’ laying the groundwork for the series’ fifth part. Rooted in linguistic, historical, legal and geological discourses and literature, the reading performance aims at creating a world where non-property is imagined as an urgent possibility.



The performance is in Arabic and is commissioned and produced by Sharjah Art Foundation.

‘What If We Don’t’ by Amir Reza Koohestani

The performance narrates the story about a group of immigrants who have arrived by sea are asked to register their details. A woman questions the necessity of such a registration, but a doctor insists there is no alternative for immigrants who want to use the services on offer.



Theatre performance commissioned and produced by Sharjah Art Foundation and is in Farsi and English.

‘Songs from the Phantom Boat’ by Sulayman Al Bassam

A collage of poetry and songs from an ongoing imaginary project titled ‘The Phantom Boat’ —an engine for carrying humans and their imagination(s) upon the high and stormy seas as well as on navigable interior channels. The Phantom Boat lands at every port but stops at none, and once you have embarked, you cannot leave.



Theatre performance in Arabic commissioned and produced by Sharjah Art Foundation.

‘Lawrence’ by Muhanad Kareem Kazar

Actor Ahmed Abu Arada explores multiple historical narratives through the lens of his own Palestinian family history and the present condition of the world. He investigates the secrets around T. E. Lawrence during the Great Arab Revolt (1916–1918). With the help of artificial intelligence, he examines historical documents, including Lawrence’s 1922 book The Seven Pillars of Wisdom as well as the series of letters known as the ‘Hussein/ McMahon Correspondence’



Theatre performance in Arabic commissioned and produced by Sharjah Art Foundation.

‘You May Own The Lanterns, But We Have The Light Episode 1: Home Alone’

The video installation comprised of found cartoons and animations by Haig Aivazian -- all re-drawn and re-animated with varying degrees of alterations to the original footage—this short black-and-white film paints a picture of a city plunged in darkness. The inhabitants engage in various forms of escapism and confrontation. The plot begins in the guise of a linear narrative, in which two young adults go out to dance while a child is left behind, the film devolves into increasingly tempestuous dreams.



The video is in Arabic with English subtitles.

‘Ahlou’ Al Kahef by Fakhri El Ghezal

Shot in black and white on Super 8mm film, the video installation ‘Ahlou Al Kahef’ is an open letter to rap artists Jojo M and Galâa. It focuses in equal measure on the remembering and the longing felt on a voyage through their shared footsteps—before and after their migration from Redeyef in the Tunisian mining basin to Nantes, France.

The video is in Arabic with English subtitles.

‘2026’ by Maha Maamoun

Based on a text from Mahmoud Uthman’s 2007 novel ‘The Revolution of 2053’ and referencing a scene from Chris Marker’s ‘La Jetée’ (1962), a time traveller recounts his vision of the future of the area around the Pyramids, and by extension, Egypt in the year 2026—a vision that strains to reach beyond, yet remains severely confined by the present’s imaginal constraints.



The video is in Arabic with English subtitles.

Literature, poetry readings

Apart from the above, there will be the following Arabic literature readings: Reading from the novel ‘The Water Diviner’ by Zahran Alqasmi; ‘Small Unpaid Debts’ by Haytham El Wardany; and poetry readings: ‘What the Wind Left Behind’ by Eman Mohamed Turki, and ‘The Passion and Breeze of Poetry’ by Khulood Al Mu’alla.

