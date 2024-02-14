Perform Sharjah: Mohit Takalkar’s award-winning play makes its international premiere

Sharjah Art Foundation has announced the international premiere of Mohit Takalkar’s play ‘Hunkaro,’ winner of seven awards across 13 categories at the 2023 Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards in Delhi.

Co-presented with Ishara Art Foundation, the performance takes place on February 17 and 18, 2024 in Calligraphy Square, Sharjah.

Concluding Perform Sharjah’s second season of performances, the play interweaves three contemporary tales of human hardship, tied together by a common thread: the vital importance of hope.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Theatre director, playwright, and filmmaker Mohit Takalkar, co-founded the Pune-based theatre company Aasakta Kalamanch in 2003. He has directed more than 30 experimental plays.

In 2015, his adaptation of Palestinian playwright Amir Nizar Zuabi's play ‘I Am Yusuf’ and ‘This Is My Brother’ won five awards at the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards.

‘Hunkaro,’ meaning ‘verbal affirmation’ in Marathi, invites the audience to practise the precious gift of attention through active, participatory listening.

The six actors use traditional singing and vocal techniques to narrate stories in different styles, languages, and dialects. Speaking and singing in Marwadi, Hindi, Awadhi, and Haryanvi, they employ unique vocalizing techniques that emphasize the aesthetic value of language and the importance of the spoken word.

Read more: ‘Perhaps Here’ by Perform Sharjah features a marathon of short performances