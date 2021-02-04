Adel Imam’s ‘Bodyguard’ play to stream on MBC’s Shahid VIP

Egyptian actor Adel Imam’s play “Bodyguard” will be available to stream on Shahid VIP, MBC Group’s subscription-based Arabic streaming platform, on February 26, according to a press release by the group on Wednesday.

“Under the patronage of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and MBC Group, “Bodyguard” arrives exclusively on Shahid VIP,” the press release said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to MBC Group, Shahid is the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s leading Arabic-language streaming platform, home to a number of original and exclusive premium content.

“This is an exciting moment for us because we have been waiting for years for the perfect time for ‘Bodyguard’ to show on screens across the Arab world and wider territories. And what better place for us than on Shahid VIP,” the director, Rami Imam, said.

The press release added that the play will be available for streaming on Shahid VIP worldwide, not just in the MENA region.

“This is a unique opportunity for fans to be transported to the Arab world’s longest stage production,” the statement said.

Egyptian actor Adel Imam has starred in over a hundred movies, TV series and theatrical productions.

The play, “Bodyguard,” ran from 1999 to 2010, and became known as the longest stage production to be created in the Arab world, clocking in at a total of 180 minutes.

“Bodyguard” also features prominent Egyptian actors Ezzat Abu Aouf, Saeed Abdul-Ghani, and Raghda.

Read more:

Biggest Saudi true-crime series ‘Rashash’ to stream on MBC’s Shahid VIP

Saudi-American film ‘The Arabian Warrior’ to debut on MBC’s Shahid VIP

MBC’s Shahid VOD service announces second movie release: Al Hareth

Last Update: Thursday, 04 February 2021 KSA 14:30 - GMT 11:30