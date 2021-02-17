Sharjah Art Foundation presents award-winning films as part of Spring Film Series

The Sharjah Art Foundation has organized outdoor film screenings as part of the Spring Film Series, running from February 19 to 26 March 26, 2021.



Featuring award-winning and new feature-length films exploring notions of passion, ambition and determination, the program presents diverse stories with protagonists determined to survive and co-exist within particular social and political dilemmas.

The program includes ‘The Unknown Saint’(2019), ‘The Milkmaid’ (2020), and ‘Sun Children’ (2020); films that have been submitted as the Best International Feature entries at the 93rd Academy Awards (2021) by their respective countries.



The film screenings take place in the Foundation’s open-air contemporary theatre Mirage City Cinema in Al Mureijah Art Spaces.

The Mirage City Cinema is Sharjah Art Foundation’s outdoor theatre that is home to a year-round film programme as well as a venue for performances and concerts that enrich cultural life in Sharjah.

The screenings are free to attend; however, prior online registration is required for the safety of the community.

The Unknown Saint

A feature-length narrative film directed by Alaa Eddine Aljem, ‘The Unknown Saint’ is a satirical perspective on rural Moroccan society and follows the story of Amine, a thief who returns to the spot where he buried his loot years after he is released from prison.

Upon his return to retrieve the bag, he finds that a mausoleum honoring an unknown saint now covers the site and a new village subsists on the pilgrims who travel from far and wide to visit the mausoleum. Amine settles into the village and begins plotting a way in.

The Unknown Saint is Morocco’s entry for Best International Feature at the 93rd Academy Awards, and will be screened in Sharjah this Friday (February 19).

The Milkmaid

A political drama directed by Desmond Ovbiagele, ‘The Milkmaid ‘explores the harsh reality of sub-Saharan conflict and tells the story of Aisha, a Fulani milkmaid who is forced by personal circumstances to approach religious militants in search of her younger sister. However, her quest to recapture her blithe past proves to be unexpectedly complicated. Aisha falls into a world where seething conflict provides several paths to becoming a victim with typically irreversible consequences.

The film was selected as the Nigerian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards. At the 2020 Africa Movie Academy Awards, ‘The Milkmaid’ was nominated for eight awards and won Best Film, Best Film in an African Language, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Makeup and Best Nigerian Film.

‘The Milkmaid’ will be screened in Sharjah on March 5, 2021 (Friday).

‘Sun Children’

A feature-length drama directed by Majid Majidi, ‘Sun Children’ follows 12-year-old Ali and his friends, a gang of mischievous street children living in bustling Tehran, as they attempt to support their families by doing odd jobs in a garage and committing petty crimes to make easy money.

In a turn of events that seems miraculous, Ali is entrusted to find hidden treasure underground. He recruits his gang, but to gain access to the tunnel, the children must enroll at the Sun School, a charitable institution that tries to educate street kids and child laborers, close to where the treasure is located.

Rouhollah Zamani received Best Young Actor award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival for his performance in the film. ‘Sun Children’ is the official Iranian submission for Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards in 2021.

‘Sun Children’ will be screened on March 26, 2021 (Friday).