.
.
.
.
Language

Lady Gaga’s two stolen dogs turned over to police after violent abduction 

Lady Gaga attends the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles on February 4, 2019. (Reuters)
Lady Gaga attends the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon. (File photo: Reuters)

Lady Gaga’s two stolen dogs turned over to police after violent abduction 

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Los Angeles 

Published: Updated:

Lady Gaga’s two stolen bulldogs, snatched in a violent abduction that left the pets’ caretaker shot in the chest this week in Hollywood, were turned over to police on Friday and have been reunited with the pop singer’s representatives, police said.

The safe return of Koji and Gustav came hours after Gaga, who was filming a movie in Rome when her pets were taken on Wednesday night, issued a plea on social media for “an act of kindness” to bring them home.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A woman who authorities have not publicly identified brought the dogs to an LAPD station unharmed, and they were turned over to the musician’s representatives, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman, Officer Mike Lopez.

Two men suspected of stealing the pets at gunpoint from their dogwalker, 30-year-old Ryan Fischer, remained at large, however, Lopez said.

In a message posted hours earlier on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Gaga said her “heart is sick” over the violent robbery and vowed to pay $500,000 for the dogs’ safe return, including from anyone who had bought or found them.

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago,” she wrote in the post, alongside photos of the dogs. “I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness.”

It was not immediately clear whether the woman who brought the dogs to the police on Friday will collect the reward.

Fischer was walking three of Gaga’s bulldogs in a residential area in Hollywood late on Wednesday when a car pulled up alongside them and two men demanded he turn over the animals, police said in a statement.

The dog walker was shot once by the assailants, who drove off with two of the dogs. A third escaped and was later found by police.

The singer heaped praise on Fischer for risking his “life to fight for our family,” adding: “You’re forever a hero.”

Fischer is expected to make a full recovery, his family told celebrity website TMZ on Friday.

Read more:

Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets shot, dogs stolen in Los Angeles

Lady Gaga to sing anthem, J-Lo to perform at Biden’s inauguration

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Universities across Saudi Arabia open COVID-19 vaccine centers  Universities across Saudi Arabia open COVID-19 vaccine centers 
Biden will protect US interests, White House says in first remarks on Syria strike Biden will protect US interests, White House says in first remarks on Syria strike

Top Content

Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon
Saudi Arabia ‘completely rejects’ US report’s assessment on murder of Jamal Khashoggi Saudi Arabia ‘completely rejects’ US report’s assessment on murder of Jamal Khashoggi
Ship in Gulf of Oman struck by unexplained blast; crew safe Ship in Gulf of Oman struck by unexplained blast; crew safe
US wants change but not ‘rupture’ with Saudi Arabia: Blinken US wants change but not ‘rupture’ with Saudi Arabia: Blinken
Widow of slain Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio says he was ‘betrayed’ Widow of slain Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio says he was ‘betrayed’
Three protesters killed in clashes with Iraq security forces in Nasiriyah Three protesters killed in clashes with Iraq security forces in Nasiriyah

Before you go

Diplomatic Avenue: Dakshine Ruwanthika Gunaratne, Yemen Panel of Experts
Diplomatic Avenue: Dakshine Ruwanthika Gunaratne, Yemen Panel of Experts

Explore More