Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021

The first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film “The Journey” is set to hit theaters across the Middle East in the summer of 2021, Manga Productions revealed in a newly-released trailer.

Inspired by Arabian folklore, the movie tells the story of Aws, a potter with a secret past who is caught up in a battle while trying to defend his city.

“The Journey” will premiere in 4DX technology, which will provide a unique cinematic experience for movie-goers across the region, Manga Productions said in a statement.

The trailer was first released at the Berlinale film festival in Germany and can also be viewed on Manga Productions and VOX Cinemas’ social platforms.

“The Journey movie will provide the audience with a one-of-a-kind and unique experience, as the movie has been produced at a high standard from talented and well experienced professionals from Japan and Saudi,” Dr. Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, said.

The anime movie is a co-production with major Japanese studio TOEI Animation and is directed by animation director Shizuno Kobun.

“We at Manga productions are very happy that it will be available across the Middle East and internationally to support our vision of exporting Saudi culture and the historical stories the Arabian Peninsula retains. The Journey movie will be the start of Manga Productions’ step in the cinematic industry in the Middle East and the world,” Bukhary added.

Manga Productions, which is a subsidiary of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s MiSK Foundation, focuses on producing value-driven animations and developing video games and comics with creative and positive content that targets different local and international social groups.

