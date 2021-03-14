.
.
.
.
Language

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez deny reported break up, ‘working through some things’

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez pose at the26th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Reuters)
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez pose at the26th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Reuters)

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez deny reported break up, ‘working through some things’

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Washington

Published: Updated:

Singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez said Saturday they were “working through some things” but called reports they had broken up “inaccurate.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Celebrity news website TMZ, the New York Post’s Page Six and other US media sources reported on Friday that the couple had broken off their engagement.

“All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” they said in a joint statement to US media.

Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, became a couple nearly four years ago and had just last year bought a $40 million home in Miami.

Rodriguez posted a selfie to social media on Friday of himself aboard a boat in Miami.

“Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie,” he wrote. “What are your plans for the weekend?”

Lopez was in the Dominican Republic filming a movie and posted Thursday on social media saying “Find a good reason to laugh today.”

“They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up,” a source close to the pair told People magazine.

“She’s working in the Dominican Republic and he’s in Miami so it’s tough seeing each other,” the source added.

Read more:

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown via further verification

Broadway theater performers reunite in pop-up performance in New York City

Los Angeles movie theaters could open next week to limited capacity

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Jordan’s King confronts hospital chief after oxygen outage killed 7 COVID-19 patients Jordan’s King confronts hospital chief after oxygen outage killed 7 COVID-19 patients
Saudi Arabia administered over 2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry Saudi Arabia administered over 2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry

Top Content

Saudi Arabia administered over 2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry Saudi Arabia administered over 2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry
Jordan’s King confronts hospital chief after oxygen outage killed 7 COVID-19 patients Jordan’s King confronts hospital chief after oxygen outage killed 7 COVID-19 patients
Five EU states seek summit on ‘unfair’ COVID-19 vaccine handouts Five EU states seek summit on ‘unfair’ COVID-19 vaccine handouts
Several detained at vigil for Sarah Everard, woman murdered in London Several detained at vigil for Sarah Everard, woman murdered in London
Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect
Israel behind Iran container ship attack, says Iranian investigator Israel behind Iran container ship attack, says Iranian investigator

Before you go

Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghanistan's Herat province
Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghanistan's Herat province

Explore More