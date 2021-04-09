.
.
.
.
Language

Rapper-actor DMX, known for gruff delivery, dead at 50

In this Oct. 1, 2011 file photo, DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. (AP)
In this Oct. 1, 2011 file photo, DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. (AP)

Rapper-actor DMX, known for gruff delivery, dead at 50

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

DMX, the raspy-voiced hip-hop artist who produced the songs “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here)” and who rapped with a trademark delivery that was often paired with growls, barks and “What!” as an ad-lib, has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 50.

The Grammy-nominated performer died after suffering “catastrophic cardiac arrest,” according to the hospital in White Plains, New York, where he died. He was rushed there from his home April 2.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had struggled with drug addiction since his teenage years. His lawyer, Murray Richman, had earlier said he could not confirm reports that DMX overdosed.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Top Content
The world’s top ten richest Arabs in 2021: Forbes The world’s top ten richest Arabs in 2021: Forbes
Egypt jails top Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmud Ezzat to life imprisonment Egypt jails top Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmud Ezzat to life imprisonment
Italian PM Draghi calls Turkey’s President Erdogan a dictator Italian PM Draghi calls Turkey’s President Erdogan a dictator
Britain’s Prince Philip died at age of 99: Buckingham Palace Britain’s Prince Philip died at age of 99: Buckingham Palace
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant
Russia, China say Iran talks to resume next week Russia, China say Iran talks to resume next week
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More