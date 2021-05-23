Rockers Maneskin win Eurovision song contest for Italy in Rotterdam

Italy won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday with rockers Maneskin stealing the show in Rotterdam as the tournament returned from a year off due to coronavirus.

Clad in leather lederhosen and eyeliner, the Italians and their song “Zitti e Buoni” beat off stiff competition from France and Switzerland to win the 65th Eurovision.

Maneskin’s win was only Italy’s third victory in the immensely popular contest and the first since Toto Cutugno took the honor in 1990.

Italy, the bookmakers’ favorite, trailed Switzerland, France and Malta after the national juries delivered their votes but were propelled to victory by votes from the viewing public.

A crowd of 3,500 fans, who all tested negative for the coronavirus, watched the finalists perform live.

Maneskin is Danish for moonlight, a tribute to the home country of bassist Victoria. The band won with a total of 529 points from second-placed France. Switzerland, which led after national juries had voted, finished third.

United Kingdom singer James Newman's song, “Embers,” failed to ignite any love at all and did not score a single point, finishing last, just as the U.K. did at the previous Eurovision two years ago.