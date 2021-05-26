Prince Harry and Oprah to reunite for mental health follow-up show

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are to revisit their documentary about mental health with a follow-up, Apple TV+ said on Wednesday, adding that the series had brought a 25 percent increase in new viewers to the streaming platform.

“The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward,” will be a virtual Town Hall airing on Friday that reunites the health experts and the celebrities, athletes and others who spoke about their struggles with depression, schizophrenia and anxiety in the series.

Apple TV+ said the documentary, in which Harry spoke at length about the trauma of his mother’s death, his concern for his wife, Meghan, and the reaction by other members of the British royal family, saw a more than 40 percent increase in average weekend viewership in the UK last week

“The Me You Can’t See” was also widely watched in Canada, Australia, Germany, Brazil and other territories, Apple said.

The project marked Harry’s first foray into television production since he and Meghan, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, quit their royal duties and moved to California in 2020.

Apple TV+ said the Town Hall on Friday would feature some of those who were interviewed, including actress Glenn Close, offering further insight into their stories and guidance from experts.

It was not clear whether Harry would speak more about his own mental health struggles in the Town Hall.

