Saudi Arabia’s AlUla signs deal for Hollywood film production

Saudi Arabia is attracting international film producers to shoot at some of its most scenic locations and has recently signed a new deal with a Hollywood production to shoot in AlUla.

The full details of the latest production have yet to be announced.

While even cinema screenings had traditionally been forbidden in the Kingdom, reforms in recent years have opened up Saudi Arabia’s entertainment industry.

Hollywood directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed Marvel’s Avenger series, used AlUla and Riyadh as backdrops for their March 2021 Apple TV flick ‘Cherry’.

Many more local projects are also emerging in the country’s burgeoning film sector.

‘Bayn al-Rimal (Between the Sand)’ by Muhammad al-Atawi, and ‘Noura’ by Tawfiw al-Zaidi will be filmed in AlUla.

AlUla boasts a diverse natural landscape including 22,500 kilometers of sandstone valleys, villages, farms, and historical sites denoting the region’s 200,000 years of human history.

The country’s’ Film Commission was established within 11 cultural commissions in February 2020 and is responsible for developing and supporting the film sector in the Kingdom.

Film AlUla provides a package of services to attract international filmmakers including experts to help facilitate production, issuing visas, securing transportation and accommodation, and granting permits.

