Yagoub Al Farhan in Shahid VIP's series Rashash. (Supplied)

Shahid VIP launches largest Arab streaming production starring all-Saudi cast

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Shahid VIP, a premium video streaming and TV catch-up service, announced the launch of the largest Arab production created for a streaming platform to date- ‘Rashash’- an original series by MBC Studios.

Inspired by real events, the series narrates the story of a notorious criminal in the 1980s being hunted by Saudi police, and trails Rashash’s life of crime.

The eight-55 minute episode series, is in Arabic with English subtitles and will run weekly on the Shahid VIP platform from July 9.

Naif Al Daferi in Shahid VIP's series Rashash. (Supplied)
Naif Al Daferi in Shahid VIP's series Rashash. (Supplied)

Leading the all-star cast are Yaghoub al-Farhan, who plays Rashash, and Naif al-Daferi, who will be playing the role of Fahad, the police officer dedicated to capturing Rashash and his accomplices. The other members of the cast include: Khalid Yeslam, Fayez Bin Jurais, Hakeem Jomah, Abdullah Al Barrak, Ibrahem AL-Hajjaj, Ayman Mutahar, and Sumaya Rida.

Ibrahem Al Hajjaj in Shahid VIP's series Rashash. (Supplied)
Ibrahem Al Hajjaj in Shahid VIP's series Rashash. (Supplied)

‘Rashash’ is the brainchild of British television screenwriter, Tony Jordan – creator of the primetime Emmy and BAFTA-winning series, ‘Hustle.’

Directing is BAFTA-nominated and Emmy-winning British filmmaker, Colin Teague who previously directed British TV series: the horror TV drama ‘Jekyll & Hyde,’ and sci-fi series ‘Doctor Who.

Music is credited to France-based composer, Amin Bou Haifa, and all of the show’s stunts were choreographed by Kaloyan Vodenicharov, who previously worked on films such as ‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’ (2015) and ‘World War Z’ (2013).

