Shahid VIP launches largest Arab streaming production starring all-Saudi cast

Shahid VIP, a premium video streaming and TV catch-up service, announced the launch of the largest Arab production created for a streaming platform to date- ‘Rashash’- an original series by MBC Studios.

Inspired by real events, the series narrates the story of a notorious criminal in the 1980s being hunted by Saudi police, and trails Rashash’s life of crime.

The eight-55 minute episode series, is in Arabic with English subtitles and will run weekly on the Shahid VIP platform from July 9.

Leading the all-star cast are Yaghoub al-Farhan, who plays Rashash, and Naif al-Daferi, who will be playing the role of Fahad, the police officer dedicated to capturing Rashash and his accomplices. The other members of the cast include: Khalid Yeslam, Fayez Bin Jurais, Hakeem Jomah, Abdullah Al Barrak, Ibrahem AL-Hajjaj, Ayman Mutahar, and Sumaya Rida.

‘Rashash’ is the brainchild of British television screenwriter, Tony Jordan – creator of the primetime Emmy and BAFTA-winning series, ‘Hustle.’

Directing is BAFTA-nominated and Emmy-winning British filmmaker, Colin Teague who previously directed British TV series: the horror TV drama ‘Jekyll & Hyde,’ and sci-fi series ‘Doctor Who.

Music is credited to France-based composer, Amin Bou Haifa, and all of the show’s stunts were choreographed by Kaloyan Vodenicharov, who previously worked on films such as ‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’ (2015) and ‘World War Z’ (2013).

