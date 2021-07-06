.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia to participate in 74th annual Cannes Film Festival

A worker installs a poster of the Saudi Film Council inside the Film Market business area in 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
A worker installs a poster of the Saudi Film Council inside the Film Market business area in 2018. (File photo: Reuters)

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia will participate in the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, which will be held in France from July 6 to 17, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The Kingdom is set to have its own pavilion at the festival, according to SPA.

The Saudi pavilion will feature several government and private sector companies specialized in the field, including: the Film Council, the Ministry of Investment, the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), the Red Sea International Film Festival, MBC Group, Ithraa, the Neom Company, and more.

The Saudi authorities participating in the festival will hold multiple seminars during which they will review the investment opportunities in the film industry in Saudi Arabia, discuss the support being provided for to the sector, along with opening windows of communication between Saudi filmmakers and investors and their international counterparts participating in the festival, according to SPA.

The Kingdom’s participation in this year’s event comes as part of local efforts to develop the film industry and enhance communication with the most prominent leaders of the sector from around the world.

Saudi Arabia participated in the Cannes Film Festival for the first time in 2018.

While it has yet to be revealed which Saudi films will be screened at the festival, the industry has seen the release of multiple highly-acclaimed movies since 2020, including: “40 years and one night,” “The Book of Sun” and “Carnaval City.”

