Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record

A photo posted on Instagram by football superstar Lionel Messi has officially become the world’s most liked sports photo on a social media platform, overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo, sports new agency ESPN reported on Sunday.

The photo, which has racked up over 21 million likes so far, is of Messi holding the Copa America trophy after Argentina won Brazil on July 10.

The Instagram post’s caption read: “What a beautiful madness! This is unbelievable! Thank you, God! We are the champions!”

It overtook a record previously set by football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, on a photo through which he paid tribute to football legend Deigo Maradona following his death, racking up 19.8 million likes.

Lionel Messi has been regarded by many as one of the best football players of all time. The Argentina captain is a six-time Ballon d’Or award winner and has been voted as the top player of the Copa America based on his performance throughout the competition.

