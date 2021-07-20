.
.
.
.
Language

Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record

Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Final - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 10, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Final - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 10, 2021, Argentina's Lionel Messi. (Reuters)

Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A photo posted on Instagram by football superstar Lionel Messi has officially become the world’s most liked sports photo on a social media platform, overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo, sports new agency ESPN reported on Sunday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The photo, which has racked up over 21 million likes so far, is of Messi holding the Copa America trophy after Argentina won Brazil on July 10.

The Instagram post’s caption read: “What a beautiful madness! This is unbelievable! Thank you, God! We are the champions!”

It overtook a record previously set by football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, on a photo through which he paid tribute to football legend Deigo Maradona following his death, racking up 19.8 million likes.

Lionel Messi has been regarded by many as one of the best football players of all time. The Argentina captain is a six-time Ballon d’Or award winner and has been voted as the top player of the Copa America based on his performance throughout the competition.

Read more:

Messi’s contract worth up to 555 million euros: Report

Israeli club cancels match with Barcelona over refusal to hold game in Jerusalem

Messi’s Argentina takes home first major title in 28 years with Copa America win

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Top Content
COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts
Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9 Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9
60 percent of people being admitted to UK hospitals had two COVID-19 jabs 60 percent of people being admitted to UK hospitals had two COVID-19 jabs
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince in Riyadh Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince in Riyadh
US officials in Beirut as new sanctions await Lebanon’s politicians and Iran US officials in Beirut as new sanctions await Lebanon’s politicians and Iran
Danish cartoonist behind controversial Prophet Mohammed drawing dies Danish cartoonist behind controversial Prophet Mohammed drawing dies
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More