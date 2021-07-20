.
.
.
.
Language

YouTube adds money-making feature to attract more content creators

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo in this picture illustration. (Reuters)

YouTube adds money-making feature to attract more content creators

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

YouTube on Tuesday launched a new way for video creators to earn money from fans through a feature called Super Thanks, as the Alphabet Inc streaming service looks to attract more content makers.

The feature, a fourth way for YouTubers to earn money from their viewers, comes as competing platforms like short-form video app TikTok and Facebook Inc’s Instagram are investing heavily to court creators filming viral videos.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Fans can purchase Super Thanks at four price points, from $2 to $50, as a way to express gratitude and support their favorite YouTube channels, the company said in a statement.

After a purchase on a video page, a highlighted comment will appear in the comment section, allowing the creator to respond to the fan’s gift with a comment.

The feature is available to thousands of creators in 68 countries, and will expand to all eligible creators in YouTube’s partner program.

Fans have been able to pay for exclusive content through channel memberships. Viewers on a livestreamed YouTube video can also pay for Super Chats to pin their comments to the top of the comment section.

Read more: YouTube expands fact-checks against false claims like ‘coronavirus being a bioweapon’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Top Content
Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record
Erdogan calls for US funding to back Turkey’s Kabul airport mission Erdogan calls for US funding to back Turkey’s Kabul airport mission
US officials in Beirut as new sanctions await Lebanon’s politicians and Iran US officials in Beirut as new sanctions await Lebanon’s politicians and Iran
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman wishes Muslims worldwide a blessed Eid al-Adha Saudi Arabia’s King Salman wishes Muslims worldwide a blessed Eid al-Adha
Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit
Security forces open fire during Iran water protests to ‘protect’ protesters: Fars  Security forces open fire during Iran water protests to ‘protect’ protesters: Fars 
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More