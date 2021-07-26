Innovative retail fest FUTR World to make Mideast debut in Abu Dhabi this December

As a prelude to Abu Dhabi Winter Shopping Season, Abu Dhabi will debut in the Middle East a globally-renowned, innovative retail festival bringing with it a melting pot of creative offerings, progressive ideas and ‘future’ experiences from across the business and entertainment spectrum.



The three-day festival, FUTR World, will launch in the UAE capital and run from December 9 – 11, 2021, the at Manarat Al Saadiyat, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

the first-ever such event in the Middle East, FUTR World is a collaboration between Retail Abu Dhabi, the retail platform of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), MP Singapore, and FUTR Group, and is expected to give a significant boost to retail sector programming in the UAE capital.



“DCT Abu Dhabi is proud to host the inaugural edition of FUTR World Middle East in Abu Dhabi; our commitment to innovation highlighted by a three-year agreement to bring this globally significant event here, which will help to showcase our year-round programming of unique and first-in-the-region experiences,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.



“By forging significant collaborations with global partners such as MP Singapore and the FUTR Group, Abu Dhabi continues to expand its offering of world-class events, further cementing its role as an enabler and global hub for business and entertainment.”



Through joint ventures with innovators, leaders, retailers, artists, futurists, brands, and influencers, the three pillars of the event - FUTR Live, FUTR Festival and FUTR Summit – will bridge the future trajectories in retail, marketing, and commerce.



Those attending will enjoy interactive workshops, an array of masterclasses from the world of food with MOB Kitchen & Impossible Foods, lifestyle hacks with influencers like Grace Beverley, and extreme sports displays with Red Bull’s BMX rider Viki' Gomez and the UAE’s very own figure skating pioneer Zahra Lari.



FUTR Festival will feature a world-class line up of progressive music artists at a new purpose-built stage at Manarat Al Saadiyat, while inspiring international and local brands, retailers and start-ups at FUTR Summit will provide an unrivalled networking environment.



Attendees will include Gareth Rees-John, Chief Digital Officer of Kurt Geiger, Mike Butcher MBE, Editor at Large, Tech Crunch, Blaise Bellville, CEO & Founder, Boiler Room, Jeff Hoffman, Co-Founder, Priceline.com/Booking.com and many more industry champions.



As part of the Retail Abu Dhabi’s commitment to providing unparalleled retail offerings and experiences to the emirate’s residents and visitors, FUTR World will enable opportunities for both stakeholders and consumers in the emirate, further reinforcing the capital’s position as an exceptional international retail and tourist destination.



“FUTR World is a landmark festival that will convene thousands of innovators, exceptional leaders and influencers for three days of inspired conversation, world-changing ideas and meaningful takeaways,” said Shane White, Managing Director, at FUTR Group.

