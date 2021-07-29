.
.
.
.
Language

Spain judge says sufficient proof to seek tax fraud trial against pop singer Shakira

Colombian singer Shakira leaves a court in Madrid on March 27, 2019. (AFP)
Colombian singer Shakira leaves a court in Madrid on March 27, 2019. (AFP)

Spain judge says sufficient proof to seek tax fraud trial against pop singer Shakira

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Madrid

Published: Updated:

A Spanish judge has seen “sufficient evidence” for Colombian singer Shakira to face trial for tax fraud, a court document released on Thursday said.

Judge Marco Jesus Juberias has wrapped up a pre-trial investigation of allegations by prosecutors that the singer failed to pay up to 14.5 million euros ($17.2 million) in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014. It is a preliminary step before a trial is set.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The documents (...) annexed to the lawsuit are sufficient evidence of wrongdoing to continue with the proceedings,” the judge said in the court document.

While prosecutors say Shakira was living in the region of Catalonia during those years, her representatives argue she did not live in Spain until 2015 and has met all of her tax obligations.

Shakira’s representatives in Spain said in an emailed statement on Thursday that the court document was an “expected step in the process” and that the singer’s legal team “remains confident and fully cooperative with the judiciary and will not comment further.”

The 44-year-old singer and the FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique have been together since 2011 and they have two children.

Read more: Watch: Shakira and son say ‘Hello Lebanon’ in Arabic over Beirut skies

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
Top Content
Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report
World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela
Demonstrators in Isfahan torch Khamenei banner as Iran protests continue Demonstrators in Isfahan torch Khamenei banner as Iran protests continue
Two rockets fired near US embassy in Iraq’s Baghdad: Security source Two rockets fired near US embassy in Iraq’s Baghdad: Security source
Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger
COVID-19 patients can take vaccine 10 days after recovery: Saudi health ministry COVID-19 patients can take vaccine 10 days after recovery: Saudi health ministry
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More