YouTube star Albert Dyrlund plunges to his death while filming video in Italian Alps

Albert Dyrlund, a YouTuber from Denmark, died after falling 656 feet from the Italian Alps while filming a video, according to media reports.

Dyrlund, 22, was recording a video for his YouTube channel on Friday on Mount Seceda in Val Gardena when he fell, online magazine Newsweek reported.

A rescue helicopter was sent to save the young man but medics were unable to help in time, the report said.

Dyrlund was known for his comedy sketches and music videos. He started his YouTube channel in 2016 and has garnered 176,000 subscribers since.

The 22-year-old has over 239,000 followers on Instagram.

Fans took to Twitter and other social media platforms to share their condolences and express their grief.

“Albert Dyrlund was one of the famous youtuber in Denmark. He died July 28th, 2021, after falling down from a 200 ft balcony in Val Gardena in Italy while recording a YouTube video. He was only 22. I met him once and he was a star!. my thoughts go to his family and friends,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“It’s so sad to hear this today, the guy who basically made YouTube big in Denmark, has died in an accident while on vacation Italy. Was absolutely one of my favorite content creators this past few years. It’s so sad, he was only 22 RIP Albert Dyrlund Condolences to his family,” another fan wrote.

The European Alps – the highest and most extensive mountains in the continent – stretch across Italy, France, Switzerland, Monaco, Italy, Liechtenstein, Austria, Germany, and Slovenia.

Dyrlund is not the only young star to fall to his death in recent weeks while recording a video. Last week, Chinese TikToker Xiao Qiumei fell 160 feet while taking a selfie in the city of Quzhou in China.

