.
.
.
.
Language

Hollywood stars Jessica Alba and Zac Efron front new Dubai tourism campaign

US actors Zac Efron, who has starred in films including Baywatch and the Greatest Showman, and Jessica Alba, of the Famous Four franchise, front up a short spoof action film for Dubai Tourism. (Twitter)
US actors Zac Efron, who has starred in films including Baywatch and the Greatest Showman, and Jessica Alba, of the Famous Four franchise, front up a short spoof action film for Dubai Tourism. (Twitter)

Hollywood stars Jessica Alba and Zac Efron front new Dubai tourism campaign

Followed Unfollow

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Dubai - famed for attracting some of the world's most famous celebrities – has enlisted two Hollywood A-listers to help put the emirate on the map in a new tourism campaign.

US actors Zac Efron, who has starred in films including Baywatch and the Greatest Showman, and Jessica Alba, of the Famous Four franchise, front up a short spoof action film for Dubai Tourism.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Famous Dubai tourism hotspots are depicted in the short film, including the celebrity duo skydiving off the Burj Al Arab, dining at the Pierchic restaurant, and racing across the emirate’s sand dunes.

Internationally acclaimed actress, author and founder of The Honest Company Jessica Alba said she loved her visit to the emirate, state news agency Wam reported.

“Being able to play multiple characters across the series gave me an opportunity to see the city in ways I wouldn’t have imagined,” she said. “One moment I was winding my way through the spice souk in Old Dubai, and the next I was on the top floor of the iconic Burj Al Arab performing my own stunt sequence for an action scene.”

“Dubai has so much to offer- from beautiful locations to the amazing food and an energy to match, I loved every part of it.”

Award-winning actor and producer Zac Efron said starring in the ad campaign gave him a chance to see the hidden gems of Dubai.

“I’ve been to Dubai previously, but I was never able to truly appreciate the city in this way.”

“Despite the fact that I travel often, it is rare to get to have the time and the opportunity to really explore and enjoy the city’s offerings. The desert was particularly special to me such a peaceful and calm landscape and unlike anything I had ever seen.”

“The people of Dubai were incredibly warm and hospitable and invited me to enjoy the culture by their side. I love the idea of discovery and exploration and Dubai did not disappoint.”

It is not the first time Dubai Tourism has enlisted some celebrity help in promoting the emirate.

Past stars include Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana.

Dubai recently marked a year since it reopened its doors to international travelers.

Data from Dubai Tourism shows that the city welcomed 4.1 million overnight visitors in a 12-month period from July 2020 to June 2021.

In line with strict COVID-19 protocols, filming took place over a duration of five days.

Read more:

Messi to leave Barcelona due to financial constraint: Statement

Suicide Squad’s Will Smith: ‘Middle East needs to tell its own story’

Backstreet Boys hit Dubai stage as some popular nineties songs turn 20 this year

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study
Top Content
Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca
US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation
Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study
COVID-19 vaccines lower chance of being infected with delta variant by half: UK study COVID-19 vaccines lower chance of being infected with delta variant by half: UK study
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More