Man who chugs two-liter soda bottle in less than 20 seconds sets new world record

A YouTuber has set a new Guinness World Record after he chugged a two-liter bottle of soda in less than 20 seconds, US-based news media Fox News reported on Sunday.

YouTuber Eric “Badlands” Booker, whose channel was created in September 2012, set the world record by chugging the bottle of sugar-free cola in 18.45 seconds.

Booker, who is also a rapper, set the record earlier this year in May and Guinness World Records confirmed it on their blog last week.

Drinking the soda out of a jar, Booker measured it with labels to confirm the measurements on the side.

With a subscriber base of almost three million and more than 289 million view on his channel, the New York-based YouTuber also takes on a variety of eating challenges on his channel and is a competitive eater who ranks 23rd in the Major League Eating’s ranking, according to Fox News.

There are apparently several other drinking-related world records that he can attempt to set, Guinness has said. Earlier this year, a man in Germany set a new record for drinking a Capri Sun juice in just 14.30 seconds.

A man in the US also set a record for drinking a bottle of maple syrup in 10.84 seconds in 2017 and another man in the UK holds the world record for drinking a cup of coffee in 3.66 seconds, according to Guinness.

