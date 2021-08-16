.
Man who chugs two-liter soda bottle in less than 20 seconds sets new world record

YouTuber Badlands sits with soda in front of him before chugging it. (Supplied)
Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A YouTuber has set a new Guinness World Record after he chugged a two-liter bottle of soda in less than 20 seconds, US-based news media Fox News reported on Sunday.

YouTuber Eric “Badlands” Booker, whose channel was created in September 2012, set the world record by chugging the bottle of sugar-free cola in 18.45 seconds.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Booker, who is also a rapper, set the record earlier this year in May and Guinness World Records confirmed it on their blog last week.

Drinking the soda out of a jar, Booker measured it with labels to confirm the measurements on the side.

YouTuber Badlands pours soda into a jar before chugging it. (Screengrab via YouTube)
With a subscriber base of almost three million and more than 289 million view on his channel, the New York-based YouTuber also takes on a variety of eating challenges on his channel and is a competitive eater who ranks 23rd in the Major League Eating’s ranking, according to Fox News.

There are apparently several other drinking-related world records that he can attempt to set, Guinness has said. Earlier this year, a man in Germany set a new record for drinking a Capri Sun juice in just 14.30 seconds.

A man in the US also set a record for drinking a bottle of maple syrup in 10.84 seconds in 2017 and another man in the UK holds the world record for drinking a cup of coffee in 3.66 seconds, according to Guinness.

