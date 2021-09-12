Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction 

Mohamed Hadid’s Bel-Air mega-mansion has been put up for auction and will then be demolished, US-based news media the Los Angeles Times reported on Saturday.

An LA County court declared the massive, unfinished structure a “danger to the public” in 2019, ordering it to be demolished.

Hadid, ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and ‘Shahs of Sunset’ reality show star, built the estate on Strada Vecchia Road, reportedly breaching the city’s construction rules. He crammed it onto a very steep hillside of just over an acre which worried nearby neighbors residing below that it would one day slide down the hill and damage their homes.

They sued Hadid, father of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, in 2018 on grounds of construction violations. By end-2019, LA County Superior Court Judge Craig D. Karlan ordered for the structure to be torn down due to an inadequate foundation.

After years of fighting it out in court, the home is now set to be auctioned off for a starting price of $8.5 million and proceeds of its sale will go toward its demolition, according to the LA Times. The tear-down costs of the mansion would be $5 million, the court said.

Potential buyers of the 300-square-foot property will need to provide a $250,000 refundable deposit to bid.

Bids are due by September 27 and the sale will then be confirmed by the court on October 1.

“This auction is about certainty,” co-founder of Premiere Estates Auction Co (the company that is handling the sale) Tood Wohl told the LA Times. “The court and receiver elected to have it auctioned so they ensure it will be sold by Oct. 1.”

Wohl estimated that the demolition of the unfinished mega-mansion would take four months.

“Essentially, the buyer is getting a piece of dirt in one of the most prestigious markets on the Westside. The market will decide what it’s worth,” he added.

The property towers over houses nearby with a striking, curved exterior and has been dubbed “the Starship Enterprise” by unhappy neighbors.

Among some of Hadid’s initial plans for the mansion were an enormous wine cellar and a 70-seat Imax movie theatre, according to the LA Times.

The auction is the latest in a saga that stretches back years filled with heated courtroom battles and government investigations into the matter.

Hadid once said that the mega-mansion would “last forever” and that “Bel-Air will fall before” it.

