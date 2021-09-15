Britney Spears deactivates her Instagram after announcing engagement to Sam Asghari

Pop superstar Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram account on Wednesday, just three days after announcing her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

In a tweet, the singer confirmed that she deactivated her Instagram account but reassured fans that she would be “back soon.”

“Don’t worry folks… just taking a little break from social media to celebrate mt engagement! I’ll be back soon,” Spears said in a tweet.

The news has left many of her fans wondering whether the move was a good or a bad sign of her mental wellbeing, online news media E! Online reported on Wednesday. A source told E! News that “nothing should be read into” regarding her choice to stop using Instagram for some time.

“It was her decision to deactivate her Instagram account,” the source reportedly told E! News.

“She is just taking a break from it because she’s in a great place legally and personally and is focusing on other things for the time being, which is a great thing.”

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

Britney Spears engaged to Sam Asghari

Spears announced her engagement to her longtime Iranian-born boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, on Sunday.

The personal trainer and actor who appeared on the Showtime series ‘Black Monday’ has been dating Spears since 2016.

In an email to Reuters on Sunday, Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen confirmed the engagement by stating: “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them.”

End of Britney Spears’ conservatorship

On September 7, Spears ended her 13-year conservatorship partially controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, who had control over her life and money. It was first established in 2008 when Britney Spears began to experience mental health struggles in public which led to media outlets to obsessively report on the matter and huge groups of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere, causing her to lose custody of her children.

She told a Los Angeles court in June that the conservatorship was abusive.

“I just want my life back,” she said, adding that she had hoped to marry and have more children in the future.

Her father filed to terminate the conservatorship on September 7.

The document read: “As Mr. [Jamie] Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Britney Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart said in an email the filing “represents another legal victory for Britney Spears — a massive one — as well as vindication for Ms. Spears,” according to The Associated Press.

