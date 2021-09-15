Met Gala 2021: Top five best, most meaningful outfits on the Red Carpet 

The Met Gala, one of fashion’s biggest events, has a different theme every year and 2021’s theme was ‘American Independence.’

The pandemic-delayed events saw stars interpret the theme in their own unique ways. Here are the five best and most meaningful outfits at the 2021 Met Gala in New York.

5. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez caused a stir at the Met Gala this year sporting a white, off-shoulder evening gown with a bright red message in bold lettering: ‘Tax the Rich’.

In the New York politician’s Met Gala debut, Ocasio-Cortez talked to reporters about her outfit.

According to CNN, she said: “When we talk about supporting working families and when we talk about having a fair tax code, oftentimes this conversation is happening among working and middle class people [on] the senate floor.”

“I think it’s time we bring all classes into the conversation,” she added.

Later that night on Twitter, she said that she wore the outfit in honor of “the women who paved the path before me, and for all women yet to come.”

In a tweet, the New York Times’ chief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman said: “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attending the $35,000-a-ticket #MetGala in a

Brother Vellies gown blaring ‘Tax the Rich’ is a complicated proposition.”

4. Billie Eilish

Nineteen-year-old superstar Billie Eilish channeled Old Hollywood in an Oscar de la Renta gown at her Met Gala debut.

According to CNN, Eilish – a vegan - convinced the house of Oscar de la Renta to go completely fur-free before stepping onto the red carpet.

In an Instagram post, she said that it was an “honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward Oscar de la Renta will be completely fur-free.”

Eilish had channeled Grace Kelly and Marilyn Monroe in her peach-colored gown, further cementing her shift in style as she continues to move away from her old trademark Goth style.

3. Kendall Jenner

Twenty-five-year-old supermodel Kendall Jenner wore a see-through, curve-skimming Givenchy dress embellished with rhinestones.

The look was inspired by famed Givenchy muse Audrey Hepburn’s dress (seen in 1964 film ‘My Fair Lady’). Minus the sheerness of the dress, it included a lot of the same jewel-embellished sleeves and choker.

2. Karlie Kloss

Supermodel Karlie Kloss showed up at the Met Gala in a Carolina Herrera dress, accompanied by the gown’s designer and creative director of the designer brand Wes Gordon.

The red gown featured large ruffles over her shoulder and sleeves that looked like rose petals – reminiscent of a rose, the quintessential American flower- and a plunging neckline. A mini dress look in the front and a long train at the back, Kloss completed her look with a red handbag and Christian Louboutin heels.

1. Quannah Chasinghorse

Nineteen-year-old Native-American model took the fashion world by storm, providing representation for indigenous people in the process.

In her Met Gala debut, the rising model’s take on this year’s theme was about “reclaiming” Native American culture.

“It’s extremely important to represent and bring authentic and true American culture to this year’s theme, as Native American culture has been appropriated and misrepresented in fashion so many times,” Chasinghorse told Vogue.

“Reclaiming our culture is key—we need to show the world that we are still here, and that the land that everyone occupies is stolen Native land.”

Peter Dundas dressed the model in a gold lame dress with chain accents from recently debited Dundas x Revolve American Dream collection, with a cape that gave the illusion that Chasinghorse had wings.

The designer told Vogue that he took notice of her in several magazine editorials and loved “how she makes her heritage such a strong part of her visual identity” which he said was “missing in fashion.”

“Before I got to the Met, I was listening to Native music and artists to help me feel more empowered, and I was extremely excited to show the world the beauty of native indigeneity.”

