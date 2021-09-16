.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lady Gaga dubbed ‘The Icon’ on People magazine’s best dressed list

  • Font
Lady Gaga attends the Oscars wearing Alexander McQueen, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, February 24, 2019. (Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)
Lady Gaga attends the Oscars wearing Alexander McQueen, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, February 24, 2019. (Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

Lady Gaga dubbed ‘The Icon’ on People magazine’s best dressed list

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lady Gaga on Wednesday led a list of People magazine’s best-dressed celebrities that included “Euphoria” star Zendaya and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis.

Gaga was dubbed “The Icon” in People’s best dressed of the year issue, despite never having set foot on a red carpet. Instead, the magazine praised her high fashion street looks that ranged from “a sculptural seersucker number to a black lace corseted gown.”

Zendaya, Davis, Leslie Odom Jr., Anya Taylor-Joy, Mindy Kaling, Cynthia Erivo, Dan Levy, Regina Hall and musician H.E.R. also made the Top 10 list for swapping “cozy sweats for chic couture” this year.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“No one delivered more wow factor this year than Zendaya,” People said of the 25-year-old actress, referring to her cut-out gowns on red carpets.

Zendaya attends the 25th Critics Choice Awards, Santa Monica, California, US, January 12, 2020. (Reuters/Danny Moloshok)
Zendaya attends the 25th Critics Choice Awards, Santa Monica, California, US, January 12, 2020. (Reuters/Danny Moloshok)

Odom Jr., who starred in “One Night in Miami,” was chosen for bringing color to menswear on the red carpet, Davis was heralded for showcasing designers of color, and “Schitt’s Creek” actor Dan Levy was dubbed “Fan Favorite” for his playful vibe.

The magazine’s best-dressed issue hits newsstands on Friday.

Read more:

Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’

London police rule out new probe into Princess Diana interview

Dog saves 90-year-old woman’s life, appointed S. Korea’s first honorary rescue pup

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Charismatic’: Time names Taliban’s Baradar in list of 100 most influential in 2021 ‘Charismatic’: Time names Taliban’s Baradar in list of 100 most influential in 2021
Iran president selects hardline cabinet to drive hard bargain with US Iran president selects hardline cabinet to drive hard bargain with US
Top Content
Anger rages in Denmark’s Faroe Islands after 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in one day  Anger rages in Denmark’s Faroe Islands after 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in one day 
Met Gala 2021: Top five best, most meaningful outfits on the Red Carpet  Met Gala 2021: Top five best, most meaningful outfits on the Red Carpet 
UAE aims to become leading travel destination during Expo 2020 Dubai UAE aims to become leading travel destination during Expo 2020 Dubai
Cats have seven different personality and behavioral traits: Study Cats have seven different personality and behavioral traits: Study
Watch: Blinken laughs at senator’s conspiracy theory of Biden ‘mute button’ Watch: Blinken laughs at senator’s conspiracy theory of Biden ‘mute button’
‘Charismatic’: Time names Taliban’s Baradar in list of 100 most influential in 2021 ‘Charismatic’: Time names Taliban’s Baradar in list of 100 most influential in 2021
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More